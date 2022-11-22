Madison LeCroy’s wedding dress weighed ‘half as much’ as ​​she did

Madison LeCroy looked lovelier than ever in her two dresses for her wedding to Brett Randle in Mexico on Saturday.

The ‘Southern Charm’ star, 32, walked down the aisle in a white Reem Acra dress with small white flowers stitched all over the dress from the top to a dramatic trail.

LeCroy’s special dress featured cap sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. She let the dress be the centerpiece by keeping her accessories to a minimum with a long tulle veil and Nicole Rose pearl earrings.

She styled the look with a half-up, half-down hairstyle and natural glamour.

“The dress I ended up going with was probably not something I thought I would go with,” LeCroy told Page Six on Monday.

The Bravolebrity explained that she normally opts for a more “structured” look, like the strapless white midi dress she wore for her legal ceremony, but she changed it because of the seaside location.

LeCroy said it was all in the details of her dress. MEGA

“It just has to look very smooth and flowing, but still not effortless if that makes sense,” she explained. “I thought the little cuff was just enough detail, and I like a good neckline.”

The mother-of-one tried on several dresses but ended up coming back to this one, because of its detailing.

“When I tried on a lot of dresses, they usually stopped halfway, no matter the bead or the detail, it sort of faded,” she told us, adding that with this dress, she had the flowers and beads “individually sewn”. ”

“Honestly, I was very comfortable, except he probably weighed half the weight of me. I was in love.”

Fans can get an in-depth look at her wedding when her wedding vlog airs on Amazon Live on Tuesday at 2 p.m. AND.

LeCroy spared no expense for the look on her special day, even buying her massive dress for her own airplane seat for Thursday’s flight.

Meanwhile, the groom, 36, wore a beige linen Tom James suit over a white button-down shirt and brown dress shoes.





The Southern beauty wore a more retro look for her legal ceremony.



The Southern beauty wore a more retro look for her legal ceremony. Next

close Harrelson introduced the Back to the Future star with the…

LeCroy’s 10-year-old son Hudson always looked chic in khaki pants and a white shirt as he served as the ring bearer.

LeCroy previously teased the vibe of her wedding when she posted several nice pictures from a photo shoot she and Randle held in downtown Charleston the week of their wedding.

She went with a strapless white midi dress, a sheer shoulder-length veil, oversized white sunglasses, pearly hoop earrings and classic white heels, and styled her hair in a chic twist.





Randle and Hudson wore khaki suits for the big day. Instagram/madison.lecroy



Randle and Hudson wore khaki suits for the big day. Instagram/madison.lecroy Next

close Harrelson introduced the Back to the Future star with the…

Randle looked better than ever in a navy suit and brown dress shoes.

The lovebirds said “I do” in an intimate ceremony in front of close friends and family members, but no “Southern Charm” co-stars.

They got engaged in October 2021 after seven months of dating, with Randle presenting his future wife with a 3.5-carat diamond ring designed by Nicole Rose Kopelman, a Bravolebs favorite and close friend of LeCroy.

The couple said “yes” just over a year after Randle popped the question. Instagram/madison.lecroy

The newlyweds met in the spring of 2021 while traveling in Scottsdale, Arizona, and she made their relationship Instagram official a few months later in June.

Even after going public with their romance, LeCroy kept Randle out of “Southern Charm” because she “would go crazy if people were mean to him,” as she said in an Instagram Live in June.

Prior to marrying Randle, she was previously married to Josh Hughes, with whom she co-parents Hudson. They married when LeCroy was just 20 and separated about five years later when Hudson was 3.