Trash Fashion…Welcome to Nigeria’s ‘Trashion’ Salon





In Nigeria, The Green Fingers Wildlife Initiative Trashion Show is an annual fashion event that celebrates creative fashion design and promotes waste reduction and sustainability. Since its inception in 2012, models have paraded in outfits made from items that many people would normally throw away. Plastic waste and rubbish, however, are ubiquitous in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and Africa’s most populous country. All of Africa faces this problem and with an estimated population of 25 million, Lagos generates thousands of tons of waste every day. The Green Fingers Wildlife Initiative, a nonprofit conservation group funded by donations, works with young people to campaign for a better environment. “We started the Trashion Show with the creation of artwork and then we said why don’t we get a little more creative to go further to have this trash turned into clothes and styled and worn and we walk on the trail to raise awareness of issues like plastic pollution, pollution in general that also affects wildlife,” said the organization’s founder, Chinedu Mogbo. “All the products that we used to design all these trashy dresses, they can be recycled for something else, so that’s the essence of everything. So the process is not easy to collect all these bottles and caps of bottles and trying to get the nylons, we picked nylons, we go to the beach, pick those things up, and then put them together and use them to make something somebody can wear.” says fashion designer Joy Udoka-Obi. Garbage disposal management in Nigeria has become a significant challenge despite several efforts by successive governments and commercial organizations in this regard. 15-year-old model Eyeoyibo Joyce and other young people want to draw attention to this huge problem in their country and their continent. Joyce says: “My advice to people living in Lagos and across Nigeria is in dealing with their waste, they shouldn’t deal with waste anyway, reduce, reuse, recycle is the thing they should do. You should also throw them properly not on the ground dragging.” Environmental activists have teamed up with teenagers in their quest for a better, cleaner environment. And although the medium is uncommon, the message behind it is undeniable.

