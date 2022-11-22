Fashion
Students for Justice in Palestine organizes the first fashion event – The Oracle
The Student for Justice in Palestine (SJP) organization held its first fashion, art and music show, Threads of Palestinian Identity, on Monday to celebrate Palestinian culture.
Held in the ballroom of the Marshall Student Center in front of 270 attendees, the event was created to showcase both traditional clothing and the modernization of streetwear in Palestine. SJP President Leali Shalabi said the significance of this event goes beyond celebrating their culture.
Of course, we want events like this to be festive, Shalabi said. We celebrate our life in our art and in our culture, but that comes with years of survival. It’s been going on since 1948.
Shalabi said Palestine had been in conflict and considered stateless for nearly a decade due to Israel’s emergence and claim in the oil exploitation of the Gaza Strip. The first part of the fashion show was devoted to hand-sewn Thoves, traditional Palestinian dresses, to highlight resistance, she said.
It was all our personal lives, our mothers and grandmothers, Shalabi said. Hand-stitched ones last for generations because it’s so much better than what machines can develop.
By setting up a track in the middle of the ballroom and providing a long table of appetizers, traditional pastries, and mocktails, SJP welcomed several attendees and their families by giving them a home at USF.
Always aiming to show the modernization and evolution of Palestinian fashion, the parade also included machine-sewn traditional clothing and streetwear, modeled by both men and women. Father-daughter designer duo Samer and Bella Fidy, owners of the Palestinian Hustle brand, aim to change the narrative about Palestine in the United States
Growing up, when someone would ask Hey, where are you from? and I would say that I am Palestinian, their face would change, Samer said. You apparently live in times of war, and it always has to do with something negative.
Fidy wants to make sure people of Western culture focus more on the beauty of Palestinian culture and the unity of their people.
Omar Herzalla, a business analyst, said that the important part of events like the fashion show comes from other people’s information.
I just think there’s a lot of misinformation out there, especially when it comes to Middle Eastern culture, Herzalla said. When it comes to the news and everything happening at school, it helps to raise awareness.
Bringing together Palestinian students and their families with traditional food and music, often remixed with a more modern beat, the event aimed to show how fashion inspires the spread of the resistance movement.
Ayat Hasan, junior animation major, said he sees Palestinian influences even in Western fashion, while rarely getting credit.
I’ve seen many being slaughtered and incorporated into modern fashion, Hasan said. This organization helps raise awareness about Palestine and Palestinian-owned small businesses.
Focusing on how culture is viewed from outside the Palestinian community, SJP chose to spotlight up-and-coming TikTok artist Saint Levant, who raises awareness of Palestinian conflicts through English-language rap lyrics. and in Arabic. Even with the performance cut short due to technical difficulties, the artist managed to get the crowd out of their seats.
USF alumna Nadene Hijaz said censorship in Palestine can prevent accurate portrayal from reaching the rest of the world. Hijaz said artists like Saint Levant who have a platform outside of Palestine are important to the resistance movement.
I think we’re really raising awareness at home,” Hijaz said. With the war torn apart and with all the media censors out there, these events need to be organized so the word can spread.
