Beatrice Borromeos Red Dior Look has its roots in fashion legend





When it comes to evening wear, the Monegasque royal family likes to stay classic. To mark Monaco’s National Day, Princess Caroline chose a timeless Chanel suit in a dusty pink hue following in the footsteps of her royal colleagues like Diana, Princess of Wales, who was often photographed in variations on the house tweed, and more recently, the woman who succeeded him as Kate chose a 1995 cobalt blue Chanel blazer for a recent royal engagement. Meanwhile, Caroline’s daughter-in-law, Beatrice Borromeo, is particularly fond of another fashion classic: Dior’s legendary Bar jacket. The model and former journalist, who married Pierre Casiraghi in 2015, wore a red version (no doubt a nod to the Monegasque flag given the nature of the occasion), with a column skirt, hat and heels assorted to join his family in waving to the crowd. from the balcony of the Palace. The model and former journalist with her family during National Day celebrations in Monaco. SC Pool – Corbis/Getty Images The Bar jacket was fundamental to Christian Diors New Look, which had a seismic impact when it was first presented in 1947, and remains a heroic piece 75 years later. With its feminine, slightly rounded silhouette, the jacket celebrated the female form and brought a powerful (and much needed) injection of glamor to a fashion scene mired in the austerity of the post-war years. Among the Bar jackets the most prominent fans? Grace Kelly, later Princess Grace of Monaco, and Borromeo’s stepmother. Beatrice is far from the only style-conscious royal to turn to Dior for high-profile occasions. The Duchess of Sussex chose Dior Haute Couture when she returned to the UK for Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, teaming a dove gray trench coat and skirt with matching gloves and heels. It was Meghan’s first public appearance with the Royal Family for two years, so the stakes were high, and she added a cartwheel hat that gave her otherwise muted look a hint of drama. Perhaps you have read what Monsieur Dior himself once said: Individuality will always be one of the conditions of true elegance.

