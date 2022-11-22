Fashion
Lacey-Jade Christie: Wedding Guest Sparks Outrage in White Dress at Wedding
Wedding guest sparks uproar by wearing white dress to friend’s wedding: ‘It’s rude’
- Model Lacey-Jade Christie slammed trolls for wedding outfit comments
- She decided to wear white to her friend’s wedding and upload videos
- Some irate fans told her she was trying to steal the show in white
A model has come under fire for her choice to wear a white dress to her friend’s wedding – with hundreds of women criticizing her attempt to hog the limelight.
Lacey-Jade Christie showed off the short white dress on ICT Tacshowing off her brightly colored nails, face jewelry, and accessories all at the same time.
“I’m leaving for a wedding, here’s my form,” she wrote on the video, which quickly went viral.
But people were quick to voice their concerns over the outfit which many felt was not appropriate for a wedding, either in style or color.
A model has been slammed for her choice to wear a white dress to her friends’ wedding – with hundreds of women criticizing her for trying to hog the limelight
“Why would you let your friend out in a mess,” said one woman.
“I thought it was something she put on while she was getting ready. Not a good look, added another.
“I would die of shame. it is an absolute disaster in every way.
“I would be gutted if someone wore a beach blanket until my wedding,” another added.
Others criticized Lacey’s decision to wear white to a wedding as embarrassing and told her she “should know better”.
‘WHITE!!!!!!! Girl…only the bride should wear white,” one woman said.
“That’s rude: you don’t wear white to a wedding. it’s the bride’s day, not yours, it’s her in white,” another said.
Lacey reposted some of the hateful comments after her original post was criticized
But the brides didn’t wear white – and instead chose sparkling red and blue dresses
Lacey appeared shocked by the huge flurry of comments and said the outfit appeared to be her most controversial yet, but refused to back down.
She explained that not all weddings have the same rules and that she followed the instructions of the day.
She added that both brides at the wedding loved the outfit and were thrilled to see their friends express themselves that day.
“All I took away from this week is that most people are super boring and have never been to a queer wedding,” she said.
Lacey paired the outfit with sparkly accessories including a jeweled headband and statement nails
She also took the time to slam people for their fatphobic comments, noting that they commented on the post as “she wasn’t in the room.”
“People who have to watch you are hurt,” wrote one cruel TikTokker.
Others defended it.
‘Everyone in the comments is acting like you’re wearing white for THEIR PERSONAL wedding. Not your marriage, not your concern,” one woman wrote.
“Love how people want all these quirky weddings while following outdated traditions like guests can’t wear white…lol you look gorgeous,” another said.
“It’s also cheesy to check other people’s clothes for events you weren’t invited to, but here we are,” added another.
The brides both wore long sequined dresses for the wedding, one in red and the other in navy.
