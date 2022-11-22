Wales and their long-suffering supporters give the Canadians a dress rehearsal of what awaits them at the Men’s World Cup

Chris Jones is in Qatar to cover the Men’s World Cup for CBC Sports.

Later this week, Canadian soccer fans will end their 36-year exile from the Men’s World Cup. On Monday night in Doha, the Welsh provided a fabulous dress rehearsal for breaking droughts. They’ve been waiting since 1958.

Canada might like to believe that it has suffered. Wales has suffered. Few countries can claim so many grandparents who have heard stories of when their national team played in a World Cup without seeing it for themselves.

Legions of Welsh fans, young and old, have made the trip to Qatar. They were in place hours before their opener against the Americans, easy to spot in their distinctive red jerseys and bucket hats, all emblazoned with the Welsh dragon. They counted the minutes until 64 years of disappointment came to a merciful end.

Peter Noel Jones had found his footing even earlier than most. He is 54 with a gummy smile and comes from Pwllheli, a small market town in North Wales where four-fifths of the population speak Welsh.

He’s a scout for the Welsh Football Association, and his big eyes were already filling at the prospect of decades of effort coming to fruition.

“Since Gary Speed ​​died,” he said, then paused to find his next words.

Former Wales manager Gary Speed ​​committed suicide in 2011. (AFP via Getty Images)

“Everything clicked”

Speed ​​was Welsh manager for a brief period before taking his own life in 2011. He was 42. Speed’s early efforts, and the sense of collective purpose that was found in his memory, led to belated success, only sweeter for how long it took.

“We worked hard,” said Peter. “And everything clicked.”

Sion Roberts stood next to his friend. He is also from Pwllheli but had come from Dubai for the game. At 46, he hadn’t waited as long as Peter, but looking at the impossibly green grass of Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium still seemed like a fantasy to him.

“I never thought this would happen in my lifetime,” Sion said. “It’s absolutely amazing. It’s what we dreamed of when we were little.”

Like longtime Canadian fans, Sion remembers dark times, empty stadiums, poor results, nights when there was more rain than faith.

“We had good teams, good players, Neville Southall, Ian Rush…” Sion said.

“But that was never enough, was it?” Andy Mort, another Welsh fan sitting nearby, chimed in. “There was never enough.”

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey applauds fans at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium after his side’s first World Cup match in 64 years. (AFP via Getty Images)

hope returns

For Wales, the feeling of something fuller surfacing on their domestic equivalent of Alphonso Davies’ marvelous goal against Panama came at the Euros in 2016. Led by all-time talent Gareth Bale, the Welsh had an incredible run this summer in France, beating favorites Belgium in the quarter-finals before losing to Portugal in the next round.

Peter predicted the Welsh will go as far in Qatar even though Iran and England are also in their group. “People think I’m on all kinds of things. But that’s what I believe.”

“It’s going to be our toughest game,” Andy said, nodding at the Americans, warming up on the court below. (Andy is from Gower in the south, by the way.)

“We will beat England,” said Peter.

A Wales fan waves the flag during his team’s game against the United States (Getty Images)

This is what happens when hope returns after a prolonged absence. Peter is lodged with a Welsh family who live in Doha and look after the Emir’s horse collection. The human heart, like these magnificent animals, has a knack for going wild when held back for too long.

But for now, at least, Andy and Peter could both be right. The Welsh came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against a young and dangerous American side. Bale equalized from an 82nd-minute penalty, sending plenty of bucket hats into the midnight air.

Long before that late hour, of course, Wales had already won.

Before the match, the hymns were sung. The Americans went first. In the crowd, they greatly outnumbered the Welsh. (On Earth, after all, there are 100 times more.) They shouted The Star Spangled Bannerwith their usual enthusiasm before applauding each other for their effort.

Then in many ways the Welsh finally got their turn by the time Peter, Sion, Andy and thousands, maybe millions of others had closed their eyes and imagined all their lives, or since they were youth.

The opening notes of Land of my fathersrang out through the stadium, and the Welsh stood up and sang at the top of their voices, remembering all who never lived to see what they were about to see, remembering Gary Speed, remembering their mothers, their sisters, their sadly lost sons, and also remembering that sometimes being here, being able to count yourself among the lucky ones, can be enough of a trophy.

