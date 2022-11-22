Fashion
Wales and their long-suffering supporters give the Canadians a dress rehearsal of what awaits them at the Men’s World Cup
Chris Jones is in Qatar to cover the Men’s World Cup for CBC Sports.
Later this week, Canadian soccer fans will end their 36-year exile from the Men’s World Cup. On Monday night in Doha, the Welsh provided a fabulous dress rehearsal for breaking droughts. They’ve been waiting since 1958.
Canada might like to believe that it has suffered. Wales has suffered. Few countries can claim so many grandparents who have heard stories of when their national team played in a World Cup without seeing it for themselves.
Legions of Welsh fans, young and old, have made the trip to Qatar. They were in place hours before their opener against the Americans, easy to spot in their distinctive red jerseys and bucket hats, all emblazoned with the Welsh dragon. They counted the minutes until 64 years of disappointment came to a merciful end.
Peter Noel Jones had found his footing even earlier than most. He is 54 with a gummy smile and comes from Pwllheli, a small market town in North Wales where four-fifths of the population speak Welsh.
He’s a scout for the Welsh Football Association, and his big eyes were already filling at the prospect of decades of effort coming to fruition.
“Since Gary Speed died,” he said, then paused to find his next words.
“Everything clicked”
Speed was Welsh manager for a brief period before taking his own life in 2011. He was 42. Speed’s early efforts, and the sense of collective purpose that was found in his memory, led to belated success, only sweeter for how long it took.
“We worked hard,” said Peter. “And everything clicked.”
“I never thought this would happen in my lifetime,” Sion said. “It’s absolutely amazing. It’s what we dreamed of when we were little.”
Like longtime Canadian fans, Sion remembers dark times, empty stadiums, poor results, nights when there was more rain than faith.
“We had good teams, good players, Neville Southall, Ian Rush…” Sion said.
“But that was never enough, was it?” Andy Mort, another Welsh fan sitting nearby, chimed in. “There was never enough.”
hope returns
For Wales, the feeling of something fuller surfacing on their domestic equivalent of Alphonso Davies’ marvelous goal against Panama came at the Euros in 2016. Led by all-time talent Gareth Bale, the Welsh had an incredible run this summer in France, beating favorites Belgium in the quarter-finals before losing to Portugal in the next round.
Peter predicted the Welsh will go as far in Qatar even though Iran and England are also in their group. “People think I’m on all kinds of things. But that’s what I believe.”
“It’s going to be our toughest game,” Andy said, nodding at the Americans, warming up on the court below. (Andy is from Gower in the south, by the way.)
“We will beat England,” said Peter.
This is what happens when hope returns after a prolonged absence. Peter is lodged with a Welsh family who live in Doha and look after the Emir’s horse collection. The human heart, like these magnificent animals, has a knack for going wild when held back for too long.
Long before that late hour, of course, Wales had already won.
Before the match, the hymns were sung. The Americans went first. In the crowd, they greatly outnumbered the Welsh. (On Earth, after all, there are 100 times more.) They shouted The Star Spangled Bannerwith their usual enthusiasm before applauding each other for their effort.
WATCH |Soccer North: John Herdman joins Andi Petrillo
Then in many ways the Welsh finally got their turn by the time Peter, Sion, Andy and thousands, maybe millions of others had closed their eyes and imagined all their lives, or since they were youth.
The opening notes of Land of my fathersrang out through the stadium, and the Welsh stood up and sang at the top of their voices, remembering all who never lived to see what they were about to see, remembering Gary Speed, remembering their mothers, their sisters, their sadly lost sons, and also remembering that sometimes being here, being able to count yourself among the lucky ones, can be enough of a trophy.
Watch Soccer North live immediately after each of Canada’s matches onGem of Radio-CanadaCBCSports.ca and theCBC Sports YouTube Channel
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/soccer/worldcup/fifa-world-cup-us-wales-chris-jonesnov21-1.6658630
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- England fast bowler Olly Stone ‘hungry’ for Test cricket and hopes to play in next summer’s Ashes series | Cricket news
- Wales and their long-suffering supporters give the Canadians a dress rehearsal of what awaits them at the Men’s World Cup
- Supernatural’s Meg Masters, actor Nicki Aycox, dies after serious illness
- US Department of Justice Seeks to Cancel Special Lead Examination of Trump Documents | donald trump
- Deploying Applications on Google Developer Groups GDG Cloud Twin Cities
- Turkey plans to produce flour from Russian wheat to supply poor countries: Erdogan
- REVEALED: HURT by Akshay Kumars’ Statements on Hera Pheri 3, Firoz Nadaidwala Decides to Go Ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 Also Without Akshay : Bollywood News
- Goran Ivanisevic on why modern tennis players last so much longer
- Santa Claus returns to Fashion Outlets in Niagara Falls USA
- Marvel sets new director for 2024 film – The Hollywood Reporter
- France declares no Office 365 and Google Workspace in schools
- An earthquake hits Indonesia’s Java, killing at least 162 people