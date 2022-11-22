



The iconic clothing brand enters a new era with a collection of high-end clothing and accessories ANGELS, November 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hollywood heritage brand, From Dutch enters its next chapter with a premium line of clothing and accessories, From Dutch Paris. This collection gives a new meaning to high fashion and is the iconic brand’s first introduction into the luxury designer space. Made famous by the biggest celebrities of the 2000s era, From Dutch is back and more popular than ever with unique high-end styles and fashion-forward designs.

From Dutch Paris

Von Dutch Paris embraces the fluidity of street culture while setting a new standard in clothing by marrying fine fabrics and handcrafted finishes with innovative, fashion-forward designs and ultra-flattering fits. The unisex and sexy collection will consist of a line of reimagined streetwear staples that includes bold graphics, tees, premium denim garments and “sporty tailoring” pieces including tracksuits, hoodie sets and jogging, sports jerseys and down jackets. The Von Dutch Paris line also introduces new concepts for the brand like goggles, boots and elevated accessories. This premium line has been carefully crafted and curated in their design studio based in Paris, France where the label harnesses the country’s history and craftsmanship while offering a global perspective in terms of design and trends. In addition to the brand’s ready-to-wear collection and its legendary impact in the fashion world, the designers at Von Dutch Paris designed this line with a clear vision and understanding of how clothes are worn and the artistic expression of haute couture. “This collection is designed to bring From Dutch into the luxury space and reintroduce the brand in a way never seen before,” said Earl Pickens, artistic director of Von Dutch Paris. “We worked together to create a line of clothing and accessories with a Franco-American connection that also challenges the norms of today’s high-end fashion industry.” This unisex line is made up of lightweight and unique leather garments, ranging from hoodies and t-shirts to pants and shorts, as well as premium denim jackets and jeans. the infamous From Dutch The bowling bags have also been enhanced with luxury materials and cutting-edge designs like the incorporation of stones and feathers on the accessories. Von Dutch Paris is the start of a new chapter for the brand and ushers in a new era of fashion in the industry. The Von Dutch Paris line is available for purchase exclusively on vondutch.com. About From Dutch From Dutch is a fashion brand created in the early 2000s led by a famous French designer, Christian Audier. The iconic Hollywood brand has been a fixture in pop culture and the music scene for over 15 years. Since launch, From Dutch exploded into the fashion world and became one of the most sought after and recognizable brands of its time. From Dutch continues to be one of the most influential brands that has stood the test of time. For more information, visit vondutch.com. Media contacts: From Dutch

Jessica Meisel Fingerprint Communications

E-mail: [email protected] THE SOURCE From Dutch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/von-dutch-launches-the-next-chapter-of-fashion-with-luxury-collection-von-dutch-paris-301682416.html

