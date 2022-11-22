Florence Pugh is so toned all over in see-through dress pics





Florence Pugh is not only the queen of the screen, she has also made big statements on the red carpet.

The 26-year-old actress attended the Governors Awards in a see-through dress that showed off her toned body.

Florence is all about body positivity, and she’s also not afraid to work hard to achieve her strength goals. Florence Pugh had some serious fashion moments on the red carpet this year and, naturally, she just showed up with another next-level look. The 26-year-old hit The Academys 13e Governors Awards in a stunning sheer gown by designer Victoria Beckham, and the whole thing was *the chef’s kiss*. The dress featured a white bra top and a draped waistband that crossed her midsection and thighs, showcasing her strong core and toned legs. Flo shared BTS photos of her prep, joking that she was going to get as oiled up as a diesel before modeling her final look for the camera. Here’s the full look in case you didn’t get to see Flo stun the IRL crowds: Florence Pugh attends the 13th Academy Governors Awards. Gilbert Flores // Getty Images Florence has made it clear that she’s all about body positivity, and she’s not afraid to make her stance known. She said before Glamor United Kingdom that she realized early in her career that she didn’t want to be part of an acting job that would require her to lose weight. As a result, she says, it helped her overcome my issues with my body at such a young age. This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Although she didn’t share a ton of her workouts, she made it clear that fitness and health are important to her. In an Instagram post, Florence shared a image of a yoga mat in the grass next to a kettlebell, a dog and a chicken. I was ambushed, she joked. Houdini, Albert and Flo tried to train together… She also enjoys doing her own stunts for her role as Black Widow in several Marvel movies, which, you know, is no joke in the fitness department. I really like stunts, she said Glamor UK. I wanted to do as many stunts as possible, so I learned kickboxing and knife training right away. For her role as WWE Paige in fight with my familyFlorence did CrossFit for six weeks to get in shape, CrossFit shared online. Florence did a lot of burpees and said it was a really good experience overall. Being able to move and knowing where your body should sit is a very specific thing with CrossFit, she said. For me, the most interesting thing in the beginning was learning what is a good position and what is a bad position. Florence said CrossFit made her feel strong and secure and she admitted the workout was tough. You have to push yourself, she added. Of course, Florence is not afraid to work super hard. She recently joined Bear Gryllis in the jungle for a few days on his show, Run wildand the two walked across a pond as if nothing had happened. Going smoothly from the jungle to the red carpet…sounds good for Florence! Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, health and sex, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Mens Health, Womens Health, Self, Glamour, and more. She has a master’s degree from American University, lives near the beach, and hopes to one day own a teacup pig and a taco truck.

