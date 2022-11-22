Promoting Hmong Culture: Fashion and Music at the Armory





At the Amory in Minneapolis, Hmong culture was in the spotlight on Saturday night. Hmong Newa fashion and lifestyle organization, held its 2022 fashion show and concert showcasing Hmong talent and culture from local and international artists. The show featured 11 designers, including California-based Hill Tribe Fusion and Brandon Yang. Several artists took the stage, including Ka Lia Universe and headliners Win Vang and Huab Vwj. A model practices posing while waiting to walk the catwalk during the Hmong Nouveau fashion show and concert at the Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday. Stephen Maturity for MPR News Cypher Side, a hip hop dance group, performed with singer Zong Pha Xiong at the event. Karen Yang was among the choreographers and said working with Xiong, also known as ZPX, was a good experience. It was actually a lot of fun working with ZPX, he’s super easy to work with, Yang said. Another enjoyable part of the process for Yang was collaborating with other choreographers on ZPX’s performance. It went pretty well because we all work pretty well together, Yang said. We know what to divide. Full screen slide Previous slide seven of seven Attendees pose for a photo during the Hmong Nouveau fashion show and concert at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday. Stephen Maturity for MPR News 1 of seven On Saturday, models walk the catwalk during the Hmong Nouveau fashion show and concert at The Armory in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturity for MPR News 2 of seven A model walks the catwalk during the Hmong Nouveau Fashion show and concert at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday. Stephen Maturity for MPR News Next slide It just been [an] impressive process, said Lue Thao, another Cypher Side choreographer. Thao said ZPX brought Cypher Side aboard after a conversation between the two. I’ve never seen a Hmong artist who has dancers with them, you know, you see all these billboard performances, all these big Superbowl performances. I told him about it, and he introduced it to [Hmong Nouveau]. Thao said. I think it’s so important to have these artists and also to promote our Hmong culture. A model poses on the runway during the Hmong Nouveau fashion show and concert at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday. Stephen Maturity for MPR News Before you continue reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and reliable information and context remain accessible to all.

