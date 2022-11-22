Wedding guest sparks uproar wearing low-cut white dress

An Australian woman has slammed critics who called her an attention seeker for wearing a white dress to a wedding, describing the backlash as out of control.

Lacey Jade Christie, from Melbourne, Australia, showed off the outfit she wore to her friends’ nuptials on social media and was widely criticized.

It has long been considered a social taboo to wear white as a wedding guest, as it is believed it could overshadow the bride on her big day.

But while many were quick to call the low-cut dress trashy and too revealing, Lacey, who is a model and body-positive influencer, told news.com.au people were too quick to judge.

I think it’s really interesting that people can see a photo or a video of a stranger on the internet and make such crazy assumptions, she said.

Not only that, but the level to which people expect others to adhere to their own traditions and expectations is staggering.

It’s 2022 and for people to automatically jump to the conclusion that I was deliberately trying to steal the bride’s attention or in this case brides are laughable.

Lacey, 33, explained that the wedding she attended was not a traditional ceremony and that she had previously asked permission from both brides for her outfit.

A lot of my friends wore low-cut dresses, sheer dresses, there were power suits that were just blazers (no bras) and a host of other fashion statements, she said. .

My outfit wasn’t the most revealing of the night and the brides were so happy with how authentic everyone showed up to their wedding.

Its queer culture. I’m going to a wedding in a few weeks that is much more conservative and will dress appropriately for the occasion.

The social media user, who posts under the handle @laceyjadechristieadded: People keep telling me I disrespected brides, but strangers on the internet are disrespecting them (and me) by not listening to the fact that a marriage without social norms was what they wanted.

Lacey’s outfit drew unwanted attention after she shared a video of her form on TikTok where many claimed it was too revealing and asked if it was a joke.

The body-positive influencer from Melbourne said there were two reasons why people were outraged by her dress. instagram

One woman said she would die of embarrassment if she wore white on someone’s big day, while another described it as trashy.

However, Lacey said the situation had spiraled out of control and called out the society’s deep-rooted fatphobia for the overreaction.

Honestly when I ordered the dress I thought a few people might be a little disheveled at the thought of me wearing white but I never expected in a million years so many people would have a problem and for it to spiral out of control, she told the news. .com.au.

I felt amazing and knew brides wouldn’t have a problem with the dress, so I didn’t even think about other people’s opinions. I just left the house feeling good.

She thinks traditional rules and grossophobia are to blame for the horror backlash.

The reason people reacted so strongly is for two reasons, she continued.

My outfit didn’t match people’s view of what one should traditionally wear to a wedding and I’m fat.

When you read the comments so many people comment on my body.

Despite “outdated opinions” on social media, Lacey said she felt fabulous at the wedding.

I’m too fat for the dress, my boobs are too saggy, they need taping (which they were), I showed too much leg and no one wants to see that much cellulite at a wedding. The list continues.

I sincerely believe that if a thin person had worn the exact same outfit, the outrage wouldn’t have been half as bad.