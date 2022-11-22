66North hires Bottega Veneta menswear manager Kei Toyoshima





You may not have heard of 66North yet, but the Icelandic outerwear brand, founded in 1926, bets you will in the next few years. After a small series of forays into fashion credibility, 66North hired Kei Toyoshima as their new creative director. Toyoshima joins 66North after more than a year and a half as chief designer of menswear at Bottega Veneta and two and a half years at Haider Ackermann. Toyoshima joined Bottega while under Daniel Lee and has since been instrumental in the early days of Mathieu Blazy’s tenure. Presumably, 66North is looking to use Toyoshima’s luxury credentials to make its brand the next big thing in winter clothing. There is plenty of competition for the title: established outdoor brands like Canada Goose, The North Face and Arc’teryx have achieved everlasting popularity and brands like Moncler currently represent the highest tier of technical fashion brands in the weather. cold. But 66North has its own fundamental strengths. It maintains a strong base of European manufacturers, including some factories owned by 66North. There’s also no doubt about 66North’s technical specifications: its equipment is used by Icelandic search and rescue teams and it features many exclusive fabrics. 66North also has deep pockets. He is backed by Mousse Partners, the enigmatic investment firm run by Charles Heilbronn, the half-brother of Chanel owners Alain and Gerard Wertheimer. Mousse Partners’ various holdings include made-to-order casual fast food chain Cava, AI Foundation, Ulta Beauty and rival Beautycounter. 66North, meanwhile, lobbied to increase fashion relevance. He recently hired an influential PR firm for representation in the United States and previously collaborated with popular Danish fashion brand GANNI. With Kei Toyoshima’s appointment, 66North plans to “enhance the brand experience for a fashion customer,” according to a press release announcing the hire. “66North aims to capture the lucrative London market from a financial and marketing perspective,” the statement continued, pointing to a recent London pop-up as evidence of 66North’s growing foothold. Shop our favorite products

