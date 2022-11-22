Carrie Underwood sparkles in pink fringe dress on 2022 AMAs red carpet – WWD

Carrie Underwood arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday in a sparkly pink dress with multicolored fringe from Tony Ward’s Spring 2023 collection.

In honor of the ceremony, where the singer was nominated for favorite female country artist, she wore a pink dress with silver trim at the neckline and shoulders, two straps and fringe panels in blue, pink dark, yellow and green.

Carrie Underwood at the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The dress also had a thigh slit displaying her silver strappy sandals. The singer accessorized with diamond rings from Nicole Rose Jewelry and a pair of diamond earrings.

The singer worked with stylist Emma Trask to select her look for this year’s AMAs.

For makeup and hair, Underwood called on Melissa Schleicher. Underwood went for a red carpet-ready look, including a matte lip, blush, heavy mascara and earth-toned eyeshadow. For the hair, she had parted it to the side and made it into thick, wavy curls.

Carrie Underwood at the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Underwood then took the stage to perform her song “Crazy Angels” from her album “Denim & Rhinestones.” In addition to being nominated for Favorite Country Artist, Underwood’s album was also nominated for Favorite Country Album. “Denim & Rhinestones” debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200 chart this year.

This marks Underwood’s second major red carpet moment this month. At the Country Music Association Awards, she wore a spectacular thigh-high split fabric blue paneled dress from La Metamorphose’s Fall 2022 couture collection.

The 50th Annual American Music Awards honored popular artists and albums with new releases from September 24, 2021 through September 22 of this year. Television personality Wayne Brady hosted the ceremony.