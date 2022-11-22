Fashion
Costume Designer Colleen Atwood Talks Developing Wednesday Addams’ Style
Wednesday Addams is one of cinema’s most lovable misanthropes, both the patron saint of sadism but also an intensely relatable character who experiences teenage angst like the rest of us. We’ve seen her burn down summer camp, play with an antenna during a thunderstorm, and even shoot an arrow at an apple in her brother’s mouth and we love her for it.
We first caught a glimpse of Wednesday Addams in cartoons by famed illustrator Charles Addams in the new yorker in 1938, and over the next 50 years, the character went through several iterations of film, television, and stage adaptations, culminating in perhaps Christina Ricci’s most memorable performance in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993). That is, until now, when Jenna Ortega takes her turn as the beloved antihero in Netflix’s new adaptation, Wednesday, directed by gothic master Tim Burton and premieres November 23.
It’s been more than 80 years since the world first met Wednesday Addams, and in that time his look, as stern as his character, has surprisingly changed very little: black hair, often in very straight pigtails, and a black dress. black schoolgirl with a contrasting white Peter. Round collar. The Wednesday we see in this new Netflix adaptation, however, reaches new levels of complexity and Gen Z style in large part thanks to the work of costume design superstar and Oscar winner Colleen Atwood, whose credits include sleepy hollow (1999), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), In the woods (2014), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and 2023 to come The little Mermaid do it again with Halle Bailey.
More from Harper’s BAZAAR
We catch up with Atwood to learn more about her process, how collaborating with Burton over the years has changed the way she views the color black, and how she gave this new Wednesday release a sense of lightness and relatability in what appears at first sight. to be a dark and twisted character.
How did you go about inventing, or maybe reinventing, this character that we’ve seen so many times?
It all started with the familiar Wednesday we all know with the little black dress. We made the collar a bit more pointy, but the idea was to make it a tribute that everyone would know. The series takes place in the unusual context of a bright and colorful American school, so it immediately stood out from it with this look. So when we see her at school, it’s her uniform. But in her spare time, we were able to update her look and deepen the character a bit.
What kind of additions did you make?
In one of the first fittings, someone from hair and makeup had the good idea to put some freckles on her. It was this awesome simple thing, and we also did some bangs with the braids. It’s a new look for Wednesday that’s a lot less cliché in a way. She’s always had braids, but they were very tight, Victorian pigtail things, and we softened them up and contemporary with those ideas. It also makes the character more vulnerable in a different way.
There’s a lot of black in these costumes, which may look rather flat on screen, but the costumes you’ve designed have great visual depth. How did you get there?
Finding new blacks is always a tricky thing to do, but that’s the beauty of what we can do. If you take black and give it a little something so that under lighting it becomes this richer black, it won’t go into this black hole. Morticia’s dress, for example, is all black. But I was playing around with this all-leather technique, and I twisted the dress so that those side elements would take the solid black shape somewhere else and give it more life.
And in addition to using semi-reflective black, I used black with white. Almost no solid black is used. If a character is wearing a black jacket, for example, I pair it with a white shirt underneath so you can see the sleeve sticking out at the wrist, so it’s not just a blob of black on screen.
You’re a frequent Tim Burtons collaborator, and his characters are often seen wearing black and white stripes. I think about The The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, Sleepy Hollow. There are also great stripes in the show. Is it a challenge to succeed?
When you see Tim’s drawings, he’s a very graphic person. I think he just gravitates towards a band. I always try to play with it instead of just saying, Oh my god, more stripes, and instead trying different looks and playing with different things to put some artistry into the stripe. For example, the Wednesday uniform is gray and black striped. I was originally looking for striped fabric, but it was so flat on camera. I like the jagged scratches, and I notice that the scratches look better on the film if you shade them in a bit so they’re less implacable. I developed a screen print for her for the stripes that ranged from a light gray to a dark gray, so each stripe contained more than one color, making it a less flat surface.
What was the hardest look to pull off?
The hardest part was the initial Wednesday family look paying homage but updating it. Morticias’ dress took me a minute. I did it in three or four different fabrics before I finished. It’s what we call a one-er, because she only wears one costume on screen.
Morticias’ hair is so striking on screen, yet looks quite realistic. Was this wig a process?
Wigs are always a process. In this case, the wig was quite close in the first test, but we ended up making it straighter and thinner and less wavy, because in the humidity the wig always wanted to expand. The last thing you need on a plan is a big black wig.
How many costumes were created, and how many did you buy from vintage or from costume houses etc. ?
The main costumes I designed, but I bought a lot of vintage for the world around Wednesday. I pulled weird pieces from the 60s and 70s, more contemporary stuff. I didn’t want it to feel Victorian. My inspiration for the character of Gwendoline Christies was Tippi Hedren in The birds. She is so fabulous that I wanted to do something special so I opted for this pistachio costume.
What was your favorite costume that you chose for Wednesday?
There’s a party dress coming later in the season; it’s an Alaa that I found on a mannequin on Bond Street in London. I asked my assistant to put it in the store. It’s that fabric that moves and does its job in such a great way, that you usually see on dance costumes. It has these sheer layers that have so much life to it, so it doesn’t cling like a chiffon dress. It really moves beautifully.
Lucky teenager she can wear Alaa to prom!
In effect. That she would have bought in a thrift store. This dress comes from the Bond Street Alaa store.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Todd Plummer is a Boston-based journalist who covers culture and lifestyle. He is a veteran entertainment journalist, travel writer, and an alumnus of McGill University and St. Johns University School of Law.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/film-tv/a42027353/wednesday-netflix-costume-design-interview/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Costume Designer Colleen Atwood Talks Developing Wednesday Addams’ Style
- Imran Khan sees no hope of normalization with Modi’s India
- Asep Medical Holdings Inc. Announces Listing of Its Common Shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes west of Coos Bay, Oregon
- NCT Dream took airport fashion to the next level with matching monochromatic outfits in neon green
- Donald Trump, unfortunately, cannot be counted
- Biden and Xi Jinping and Muawiya
- President of Turkey – Middle East Monitor
- iCloud for Windows users complain about corrupted videos and photos from strangers
- Stock market today: Stocks slide on China Covid worries, Disney backs Dow | Arena
- Pakistani Imran Khan makes a comeback
- Rishi Sunak is registered with a private GP practice offering 250 consultations | Rishi Sunak