Costume Designer Colleen Atwood Talks Developing Wednesday Addams’ Style

Wednesday Addams is one of cinema’s most lovable misanthropes, both the patron saint of sadism but also an intensely relatable character who experiences teenage angst like the rest of us. We’ve seen her burn down summer camp, play with an antenna during a thunderstorm, and even shoot an arrow at an apple in her brother’s mouth and we love her for it.

We first caught a glimpse of Wednesday Addams in cartoons by famed illustrator Charles Addams in the new yorker in 1938, and over the next 50 years, the character went through several iterations of film, television, and stage adaptations, culminating in perhaps Christina Ricci’s most memorable performance in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993). That is, until now, when Jenna Ortega takes her turn as the beloved antihero in Netflix’s new adaptation, Wednesday, directed by gothic master Tim Burton and premieres November 23.

It’s been more than 80 years since the world first met Wednesday Addams, and in that time his look, as stern as his character, has surprisingly changed very little: black hair, often in very straight pigtails, and a black dress. black schoolgirl with a contrasting white Peter. Round collar. The Wednesday we see in this new Netflix adaptation, however, reaches new levels of complexity and Gen Z style in large part thanks to the work of costume design superstar and Oscar winner Colleen Atwood, whose credits include sleepy hollow (1999), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), In the woods (2014), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and 2023 to come The little Mermaid do it again with Halle Bailey.

We catch up with Atwood to learn more about her process, how collaborating with Burton over the years has changed the way she views the color black, and how she gave this new Wednesday release a sense of lightness and relatability in what appears at first sight. to be a dark and twisted character.

How did you go about inventing, or maybe reinventing, this character that we’ve seen so many times?

It all started with the familiar Wednesday we all know with the little black dress. We made the collar a bit more pointy, but the idea was to make it a tribute that everyone would know. The series takes place in the unusual context of a bright and colorful American school, so it immediately stood out from it with this look. So when we see her at school, it’s her uniform. But in her spare time, we were able to update her look and deepen the character a bit.

What kind of additions did you make?

In one of the first fittings, someone from hair and makeup had the good idea to put some freckles on her. It was this awesome simple thing, and we also did some bangs with the braids. It’s a new look for Wednesday that’s a lot less cliché in a way. She’s always had braids, but they were very tight, Victorian pigtail things, and we softened them up and contemporary with those ideas. It also makes the character more vulnerable in a different way.

There’s a lot of black in these costumes, which may look rather flat on screen, but the costumes you’ve designed have great visual depth. How did you get there?

Finding new blacks is always a tricky thing to do, but that’s the beauty of what we can do. If you take black and give it a little something so that under lighting it becomes this richer black, it won’t go into this black hole. Morticia’s dress, for example, is all black. But I was playing around with this all-leather technique, and I twisted the dress so that those side elements would take the solid black shape somewhere else and give it more life.

And in addition to using semi-reflective black, I used black with white. Almost no solid black is used. If a character is wearing a black jacket, for example, I pair it with a white shirt underneath so you can see the sleeve sticking out at the wrist, so it’s not just a blob of black on screen.

You’re a frequent Tim Burtons collaborator, and his characters are often seen wearing black and white stripes. I think about The The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, Sleepy Hollow. There are also great stripes in the show. Is it a challenge to succeed?

When you see Tim’s drawings, he’s a very graphic person. I think he just gravitates towards a band. I always try to play with it instead of just saying, Oh my god, more stripes, and instead trying different looks and playing with different things to put some artistry into the stripe. For example, the Wednesday uniform is gray and black striped. I was originally looking for striped fabric, but it was so flat on camera. I like the jagged scratches, and I notice that the scratches look better on the film if you shade them in a bit so they’re less implacable. I developed a screen print for her for the stripes that ranged from a light gray to a dark gray, so each stripe contained more than one color, making it a less flat surface.

What was the hardest look to pull off?

The hardest part was the initial Wednesday family look paying homage but updating it. Morticias’ dress took me a minute. I did it in three or four different fabrics before I finished. It’s what we call a one-er, because she only wears one costume on screen.

Morticias’ hair is so striking on screen, yet looks quite realistic. Was this wig a process?

Wigs are always a process. In this case, the wig was quite close in the first test, but we ended up making it straighter and thinner and less wavy, because in the humidity the wig always wanted to expand. The last thing you need on a plan is a big black wig.

How many costumes were created, and how many did you buy from vintage or from costume houses etc. ?

The main costumes I designed, but I bought a lot of vintage for the world around Wednesday. I pulled weird pieces from the 60s and 70s, more contemporary stuff. I didn’t want it to feel Victorian. My inspiration for the character of Gwendoline Christies was Tippi Hedren in The birds. She is so fabulous that I wanted to do something special so I opted for this pistachio costume.

What was your favorite costume that you chose for Wednesday?

There’s a party dress coming later in the season; it’s an Alaa that I found on a mannequin on Bond Street in London. I asked my assistant to put it in the store. It’s that fabric that moves and does its job in such a great way, that you usually see on dance costumes. It has these sheer layers that have so much life to it, so it doesn’t cling like a chiffon dress. It really moves beautifully.

Lucky teenager she can wear Alaa to prom!

In effect. That she would have bought in a thrift store. This dress comes from the Bond Street Alaa store.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.