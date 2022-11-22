



The doc shares an inside look at the stylists’ retrospective book, capturing passing remarks about Courtney Love and nepotism Fashion is much more immediate than any other art, says stylist Katie Grand, behind the jewelery boxes at Dover Street Market. She reflects on her intensive career as a creative director and pioneer in fashion journalism, which finds physical form in her latest project Tears and Tearsheets. It is a 288-page compilation of his editorial-style work over the past three decades, from his early days at Dizzy and confused at Bella Hadid To likecover. To celebrate the retrospective, published by IDEA Books, the first floor of Dover Street Markets was transformed into a Great Halls castle last Saturday evening. For two hours, flutes of white wine were passed among the beautifully dressed onlookers, including families and Instagram models. After browsing the maze of stores, inspired fans and lifelong friends lined up to receive personal autographs in their copies of Tears & Tearsheets. If you blinked, you missed passing appearances from the likes of Julia Fox, Marc Jacobs and Hari Nef. Everyone was chic and comfortable, much like Grand herself. To get some insight into exactly what happened, Document shares what we heard from the whispers between modes in the crowd. It’s very New York to go somewhere and be, like, Do not talk to me. They are very generous with liquids tonight. Our queen, Courtney Love. Actually, I don’t want to say that, given his problematic past. Sign it to Hari Nef, the spy, the agent. I swim in dead animals. She’s a model, right? Yeah, but the nepo kind. Many of these people exude an aura of importance, but I don’t know why they are famous. Tell her she has to give After.

