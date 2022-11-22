Carrie Underwood Sparkles in a Beaded Dress at the 2022 AMAs





Carrie Underwood looked absolutely stunning at last night’s awards show! The “Ghost Story” singer attended the American Music Awards 2022 last night, November 20, in Los Angeles and brought glitz and glamor to the red carpet! Underwood looked glamorous with her long, wavy blonde hair and chic smokey eye makeup. She represented Tony Ward’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, by PEOPLEdonning a sparkly baby pink halter dress with beaded fringe and rhinestones throughout. She rocked Cult of Coquette silver heels adorned with rhinestones and accessorized with Kallati earrings and an assortment of rings by Ali Weiss Jewelry, Nicole Rose Jewelry, Loree Rodkin, LeVian and MegaMega. “Happy to be on the red carpet at @amas !!! I can’t wait to play!!!

Hair and makeup: @melissaschleicher Dress: @tonywardcouture Styled by: #EmmaTrask with the help of the incredible @joanleex #AMA“, wrote the singer in the caption of her Instagram post. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Underwood was nominated for Favorite Country Album for her latest release, Jeans & Rhinestonesas well as Favorite Female Country Artist at last night’s awards show, but the awards ultimately went to Taylor Swift who swept the show with his wins. Although the singer didn’t win any awards, she stunned the crowd with her acrobatic performance of “Crazy Angels,” apparently taking some advice from P!NK which is famous for its aerial performances at concerts and awards shows. For her performance, Underwood wore a sparkling white, black, blue and hot pink bodysuit as she twisted and posed around an air balloon while belting out her single. She then jumped on stage to finish her performance, which you can catch a glimpse of on the AMA’s Instagram page! (scroll down to continue reading) You can see the full gallery of AMA looks to the right here! No more news: • What Mark Harmon Told Diona Reasonover About Her First ‘NCIS’ Script • Will Cheryl Burke replace Judge Len Goodman on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32? • Now You Can Get Your Claws On Red Lobster’s Holiday Collection

