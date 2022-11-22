These gifts for men are perfect for the hard to buy guys in your life.

Gifts for men can be tricky because some men are simply impossible to buy. Maybe they have picky tastes, or maybe they already have everything. Either way, you might find yourself lost when trying to choose that special something. Fear not: below are some gift suggestions for hard-to-buy men.

We’re not saying the man you’re shopping for will love it all, but the gift ideas cover a wide range of tastes, so you’re sure to find something perfect from our outstanding recommendations. On to the gifts!

Tracks The Ski & Snowboard App Every Powder Dog Needs Hari Mari boots or slippers Super comfortable, super quality Pendleton fitted check shirt Classically cool flannel Dinghy Klymit Litewater A portable raft for everything that floats on your boat Slumberjack SJK Roadhouse Tarp Shade and shelter wherever you go Harry's Starter Shaving Set The Best Subscription Shaving Service Ever

Theragun Mini

Small size, big power

Although it may seem small, the Theragun Mini packs a big massage capacity. Ultra-portable yet ultra-powerful, it’s the perfect gift for any man who tends to experience aches or cramps on a regular basis and needs relief on the go. With its quiet operation, three settings, and long-lasting battery, this is a truly superior massager.

Tracks

The Ski & Snowboard App Every Powder Dog Needs

Don’t let your favorite winter sports enthusiast hit the slopes without Slopes, a powerful ski and snowboard app that offers everything from status reports to trail maps, social contacts and more. It can even sync with a smartwatch so you can monitor it without having to take off your gloves and rummage through your pockets for your phone.

Hari Mari boots or slippers

Super comfortable, super quality

Hari Mari has a reputation for making extremely comfortable, high quality boots that are built to last. They offer a wide range of styles, so you’re sure to find a pair he likes. Plus, they’re surprisingly versatile. The same pair he wears in the store or out will look great at a casual dinner date.

eufy Clean H20

The ultimate portable car vacuum

Whether he’s a car guy or just has a car that needs to be cleaned regularly (as all cars should be), this handheld vacuum from eufy is the perfect tool for the job. Powerful, portable and fast-charging, it certainly doesn’t suck in a bad way, at least.

Garrett Wade’s Forest Ax

For the chic outdoor enthusiast

While there are a million axes out there, very few offer the polished craftsmanship of this Garrett Wade logging chopper. As practical as it is functional, it looks great and stays sharp, and it’s built to last. This ax is so elegant that he will hesitate to use it, but he will.

Pendleton fitted check shirt

Classically cool flannel

When it comes to flannels, there’s no bigger name than Pendleton. They have been there for almost 200 years and their quality has only improved over time. The plaid fitted shirt is one of their most classic styles, but it’s been updated to reflect the modern fitted aesthetic. This is the kind of shirt that is passed down from generation to generation.

Dinghy Klymit Litewater

A portable raft for everything that floats on your boat

Compact yet durable, easy to inflate and easy to store, the Klymit Litewater Dinghy makes an exceptional gift for any man who loves to hit the water. This one person raft is a great option for fishing, river rafting or just relaxing and enjoying a float in the sun.

Slumberjack SJK Roadhouse Tarp

Shade and shelter wherever you go

For road trip enthusiasts, SJK’s Roadhouse Trap is a must-have. It’s easy to attach to a wide range of vehicles, providing instant shelter from the sun and rain as well as protection from mosquitoes. It is basically an exterior part that you can attach to the exterior of any SUV. This is a particularly attractive option for van-lifers who wish to extend their accommodation when parked.

Harry’s Starter Shaving Set

The Best Subscription Shaving Service Ever

We tried a bunch of different subscription shaving services and declared Harry’s the best overall. With their razor-sharp blades and nice, well-balanced handles, these razors work just as well on your face as they look near the sink. This starter kit is the perfect gift for a man who needs to up his razor game.

Hello basic meditation trainer

A buzzing focus ball

We could all use a little more focus, and this meditation trainer from Hello Core delivers. When held in your hands, it reads your body’s stress levels, then buzzes quickly or slowly depending on how you maintain a sense of focus and calm. It is surprisingly effective in training you to calm your mind in just a few sessions.

If you’re tired of shopping for gifts for men who have everything, we hope our list was helpful. Finding the perfect gift is never easy, but the suggestions above are sure to put a smile on his face.

