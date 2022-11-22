Julia Fox’s Almost Naked Leaf “Dress” Left Her Booty “All Out”





Hi guys. So I’m obsessed with leaves… started Julia Fox’s leaf dress fitting video. For the past year, the model has been taking to TikTok to share inspired fashion design tutorials in which she transforms household items like towels into dresses and jeans into smaller jeans. Fox seems to have a wry sense of humor about his DIY abs projects, but his latest fashion design video proves that the Uncut Gems The actor truly has the soul if not the sewing skills of an artist. With the help of visual artist Emma Fujiko, Fox transformed her fall leaves collection into what she called both body jewelry and a dress. In reality, the finished product looks the most like a bikini, but the fashion is in the eye of the beholder. Go away, Julia. The two-and-a-half-minute TikTok video, posted on Saturday, Nov. 19, showed off Fox’s design skills in a way its followers haven’t quite seen before. This wasn’t your average no-sew DIY tutorial. Instead, Fox and Fujiko dipped fall leaves in resin and wrapped their stems in hooks, in Fox’s words, freezing them in time. Next, Fox hot glued the leaves together to cover her chest and, using chains and jump rings, added accent leaves to give the illusion of real falling leaves. Fox’s commentary throughout the tutorial was delightful. She expressed an unabashed love for the leaves and genuine sadness that most people blow them away or pack them away, depriving the world of food from trees and insects. But while the 32-year-old may have been sentimental about nature, she was realistic about the practicality of her design. Toward the end of the video, while posing in her Fall 2022 dress, Fox admitted she wasn’t sure the look was actually wearable. My booty is all in it,” Fox said in a voiceover as she struck a pose in the finished look and a perfectly matching pair of brown boots. Considering her propensity for wearing bikinis while running errands in Manhattan, you know that if Fox says her booty is out, she means maximum exposure. At the end of the day, perhaps the most impressive part of Julia Foxs NYC leaf tutorial wasn’t the chain link craftsmanship, but the fact that she threw herself into this DIY fashion construction project with very long and very square nails. Watching her work those tiny little jump rings with a full set was a masterclass in carving her way through life with long fingernails. Julia Fox, friends. She really is, as one commentator called her, a shrewd, trouble-free queen. Don’t miss a thing Be the first to know what’s trending, straight from Elite Daily

