Lindsay resident collecting donations of new and gently used men’s clothing for Ukrainian soldiers





After months of fundraising – including the sale of more than 1,200 pierogies – Iryna Shulyarenko and her husband Alex spent 10 days driving from Frankfurt, Germany to Kyiv, Ukraine, to donate a vehicle to soldiers fighting Russian forces. The family is now collecting items to help civilians and soldiers get through the winter as parts of the country currently have no electricity.

Like thousands of other Kawartha Lakes residents, Iryna Shulyarenko looks forward to the holidays. She only wishes that her family and dear friends in Ukraine could soon do the same without facing the ravages of war. Shulyarenko has lived in Lindsay for nearly 20 years, but has maintained close ties to loved ones — including his parents — in his native Ukraine “It’s as if we were living two realities; our normal Lindsay lives and our Ukrainian lives,” Shulyarenko said. “So many people are affected by this war. It’s just unbelievable that something like this is happening in the 21st century… And, even though it’s not as publicized (in the media), it’s still raging. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, US reports (as of November 9) estimate that over 40,000 Ukrainian civilians and approximately 100,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed or injured. The United Nations estimates that around eight million people have been internally displaced and more than seven million have fled (as of October 3). Wanting to help not only those affected by war, but also those who valiantly fight to protect them, Shulyarenko embarked on her Vehicle for Fighters project. After months of perogy and bake sales, combined with generous donations from the community, a Nissan X-Trail was purchased. Shulyarenko and her husband Alex spent 10 days driving the vehicle from Germany to Kyiv. They also spent three “wonderful days” with their parents, relatives and dear friends. “We left Ukraine with a sense of accomplishment and pride. It was very emotional but very rewarding… It meant a lot to them (the soldiers) too. They need this support. They need to know that people are thinking of them too,” said Shulyarenko, who cannot thank the community enough for their generous support of her efforts. After taking “a break” to recharge her batteries, Shulyarenko launched a week-long donation blitz to support a humanitarian expedition leaving Hamilton on December 3. Until November 28, she is accepting new or undamaged men’s clothing to go to military hospitals for soldiers brought in from the front lines. “When soldiers arrive at the hospital, all they have is their uniforms which are thrown away, leaving them with nothing to wear after being treated,” Shulyarenko said. Shulyarenko also accepts baby products — mostly diapers, baby food and formula – plus dry foods such as trail mixes and cereals (no canned due to weight), and winter clothing, such as socks and pennies -thermal clothing, for women and children. “They have winter like us (in Ontario), except for a lot of them there’s no electricity or heat,” Shulyarenko said. “I sent photos to a friend (in Ukraine) of the snow we had (Sunday) and she sent me the same again.” Anyone wishing to donate items or money is asked to contact them via Facebook. TO SHARE:

