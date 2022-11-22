Jennifer Lawrence wore a sweater dress with a slit





Sweater time doesn’t sound very sexy, but Jennifer Lawrence just proved that this time of year can, in fact, be just that. Same if they were covered and comfortable, there are ways to show a little (or a lot) of skin without risking frostbite.

Lawrence was pictured at the screening of her new film project, Pavement, in Los Angeles, and to say she looked like a tanned vision is an understatement. Her long blonde hair was half up, her skin was covered in dew and her makeup a little more sultry than usual. But the real star and the reason she looked like Phone a vision was a colorful ribbed midi dress by Jacquemus which ushered in a sexy trend you shouldn’t sleep on.

Laurents space tinted bodycon dress from the French designer featured a trendy polo neckline (giving the midi a slightly sporty touch), as well as practical buttons along the sleeves. But the remarkable details that transformed a classic sweater dress into a sexy sweater dress was her thigh-high slit that gave some major leg action.

Jennifer Lawrence.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock



That shouldn’t come as a surprise, given that we’ve seen plenty of legs in the past few weeks in the form of micro minis (looking at you, Hailey Bieber and Julia Roberts). But while these fashion moments were all about fully exposed legs, Lawrences opted for a slightly more subtle glimpse of skin, and it’s arguably the sexiest way to wear the trend.

Especially loved the idea of sweater dresses with thigh high slits because it marries a practical trend (ahem, cozy knit midis and maxis) with sharp detailing. Plus, the nice thing about this particular leg show moment is that you can choose your level of engagement. If you’re not ready to go full-leg, choose a subtle slit that still reads modest, but if you want to get bold like Lawrence, go for thigh-high action. Top Pro: You can always wear tights underneath if you want to play it safe.

Below, shop some of our favorite high slit sweater dresses that are sexy and cute.



Have the look: Jacquemus La Robe Zucca Long sleeve sweater dress

Buy now: $730; nordstrom.com

French Connection Lydia ribbed midi dress with crossover long sleeves

Buy now: $128; nordstrom.com

Susana Monaco Long Sleeve Turtleneck Split Midi

Buy now: $198; nordstrom.com

French Connection Babysoft High Neck Jumper Dress

Buy now: $98; nordstrom.com

Ted Baker London Sayrah Metallic Long Sleeve Jumper Dress

Buy now: $227 (originally $325); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Holiday Long Sleeve Twisted Sweater Dress

Buy now: $119; nordstrom.com

Club Monaco Buttoned Ribbed Wool Sweater Dress

Buy now: $229; nordstrom.com



Shop more In the style Editor Approved Mode:



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.instyle.com/look-of-the-day-2022-11-21-6831581 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos