Kate Middletons’ White Dress at the State Banquet Was So Majestic





On November 22, Kate Middleton attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, making her first black-tie appearance as Princess of Wales. (The event welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK and was also the first state visit during the reign of King Charles III.) For the aforementioned banquet, Middleton wore a white dress by Jenny Packham. The elegant cape sleeve dress gives an angelic look fit for a princess and pairs beautifully with her royal accessories. Now, the plot twist: Middleton’s dazzling figure was, in fact, a wedding dress from the Jenny Packhams 2021 bridal range. The dress, dubbed Elspeth, featured a fitted bodice, full skirt, cape sleeves and glittering floral embellishments on both shoulders. For accessories, she donned a pair of Gianvito Rossis mesh, adorned with crystals Rania pumps and wore a pearly white satin Butterfly Box clutch by Alexander McQueen. For jewelry, she went with a duo of shiny balls that previously belonged to Princess Diana: a pair of South Sea pearl earrings and a Queen Marys Lovers Knot tiara. The headpiece was a favorite of her late mother-in-law and echoed the shimmering details of the Middleton dress. The Princess completed her OOTD with the Royal Family Order, as well as the Star and Sash Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and finished the outfit by tying a Art Deco Brooch Set with Diamonds by Bentley & Skinner. Another thing to note here is that Middleton seems to have a thing for Jenny Packham’s brilliant designs. In particular, she love the labels of the shimmering capes. Her gold sequined cape dress, which she wore at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, also comes from the British fashion designer. The royal is also a huge fan of Jenny Packham’s green sequined Georgia dress, which she wore not once but twice two years apart. Label dresses have earned a permanent place in her wardrobe. Samir Hussein/WireImage Middleton still looks amazing, but her state dinner outfit was even more glamorous and eye-catching than her usual evening attire. For those who want to get their hands on the exact dress from Middletons: you can always pre-order one for yourself via District 6 Boutique, or pick up one of the identical styles ahead of time. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more.

