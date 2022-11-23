Paulina Gretzky models show off mini dress in new ‘after hours’ photos





Paulina Gretzky is giving fans an intimate look into her “after hours” life. In new photos shared on Monday on InstagramGolfer’s wife Dustin Johnson can be seen striking a pose behind the bar in a plunging mini dress adorned with blue sequins and shimmering silver sandals. Captioning the post, “after hours,” Gretzky, 33, holds a drink while looking away from the camera in one of the sultry snaps, and stands next to a bright neon sign that reads ” The Johnsons”, in another . Paulina Gretzky is seen modeling a revealing blue mini dress in new Instagram photos.

Paulina Gretzky holds a drink by the bar in one of the sultry snaps.

Paulina Gretzky stands near a neon sign that reads “The Johnsons” in another shot.

Gretzky, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, has long shared snippets of her life with her million Instagram followers, including a recent NHL night out with Johnson, 38. Earlier this month, she also posted a collection of photos from the couple’s wedding. this last spring. Engaged since 2013, Gretzky and Johnson formalized their union in April, when they married at the luxurious Blackberry Farm in Tennessee. Joined by friends and family, including their young sons, Tatum, 7, and River, 5, the newlyweds were also rocked by Kid Rock, who performed a cover of “Joy of My Life” by Chris Stapleton at the reception. Weeks after Gretzky and Johnson exchanged vows, the former Masters champion resigned from the PGA Tour in favor of Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf. Dustin Johnson smiles with his wife Paulina Gretzky. Instagram/Paulina Gretzky Johnson, who was reportedly paid around $125 million to make the jump to LIV Golf, recently completed his first season on the controversial new tour, where he earned $35 million in earnings. Johnson captained the 4 Aces GC team, which won the first-ever tag team title last month at the LIV Golf Invitational in Miami. He and his teammates, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch and Patrick Reed, took home the top prize of $16 million, or $4 million apiece. Dustin Johnson kisses his wife Paulina Gretzky on October 30, 2022, after winning the LIV Golf Team Championship. via Getty Images It was amazing, Johnson said after the win, according to CBS Sports. Obviously, the fans are doing it. This week has been amazing. The whole season just got better and better and obviously that final was amazing. Johnson then celebrated on the green with a kiss from Gretzky.

