Gabrielle Union stuns in a candy cane inspired dress

The winter cold may be setting in, but Gabrielle Union don’t let her bother her. The To be Mary Jane the actress stepped out in Times Square in New York yesterday, November 21, for a quick stop at hello america to promote his next film Strange world. While the fit of her dress gave nothing but warm summer breezes and ocean getaways, the pattern simply screamed Christmas. The thick red and white stripes – with thin blue breaks between them – were the epitome of a portable candy cane, which was a perfect precedent for the impending seasonal decor all around the Big Apple. Meanwhile, the plunging V-neck, loose fit and hemline outfitted with beach ball appliqu矇s make Union look like she’s headed for the pool instead. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 21: Actress Gabrielle Union is seen outside ‘GMA’ on NOVEMBER 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) Raymond Hall/Getty Images The dress comes from Loewe Resort Collection 2023, although it is not currently listed for sale on their website. She paired it with lime green pumps for a pop of contrasting color, leaning even further into the holiday aesthetic. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 21: Actress Gabrielle Union is seen outside ‘GMA’ on NOVEMBER 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) Raymond Hall/Getty Images (scroll down to continue reading) But it was a late November day in town and not a day in heaven, and as she smiled happily for the cameras, the cold certainly made itself known to her. “Cold as balls. #Strange world 不不不不不不不不不不不, she captioned a Instagram photo set du jour, which featured additional photos of the 50-year-old posing in front of floor-to-ceiling windows with several New York City skyline in the background. The comments were understandably full of fire and heart emojis for the multi-seasonal look, with one person calling it “hella brave” for its lack of winter clothes. The upcoming Disney animation, which hits theaters tomorrow, November 23, finds Union voicing Meridian Clade, a wife and mother with a history as a fighter pilot. The Clade family are “legendary” explorers, according to the film’s official synopsis, who must improve to work together to complete their new mission. Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal also star. No more news:

