Fashion
Dress up for Thanksgiving this year
We’ve all seen Norman Rockwell’s famous painting, Freedom from Want.
It has become synonymous with Thanksgiving.
One of the things that strikes me about this depiction of Thanksgiving in small-town America in mid-20th century is the sweet grandfather in a suit and tie.
I guess his usual work clothes were overalls and a work shirt.
I also imagine that’s what he wore to most meals around that table throughout the year.
But to distinguish between Thanksgiving dinner and the blur of dinners he ate every other night, Grandpa put on his Sunday best.
Over the decades since Rockwell painted this piece, Americans have become more laid back and informal. The tradition of dressing up for family gatherings like Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner is on the decline. Lots of people roll out of bed in their sweatpants and sit down to dinner in the same suit.
Thanksgiving dinner ends up looking like any other dinner of the year, except you might have turkey, stuffing, and a few lesser-seen guests.
Maybe lounging around in your athletic hobbies all Thanksgiving day is a revered ritual in your family. If you eat Thanksgiving dinner at Goblin mode is an intentional family tradition, so by all means, keep it up.
But if it’s something you’ve done by default, may I suggest you try dressing up for Thanksgiving?
As we pointed out in our article, Dressing for Others, clothes aren’t just a way for us to display our personalities and tastes. How we dress can influence how others perceive and experience social gatherings:
The way you dress contributes to the mood, the weight of an event and the importance of the occasion. Just as a dinner party with paper plates and cups is different from a dinner party with fine china and crystal, an event where everyone is dressed in something other than their everyday duds is different where everyone wears their daily uniform of t-shirts and jeans. Not only does the way you dress add to the overall spirit of an occasion, it enhances the aesthetics of its backdrop. As Russell Smith observes in Men’s StylePhysically attractive people are pleasant to be around, just as beautiful buildings are pleasant to live in, and warm rooms are preferable to cold rooms.
If you want to overcome the horror of the same old thing this Thanksgiving, take inspiration from Grandpa in this painting by Norman Rockwell: swap your everyday attire for something a little more formal.
It doesn’t have to be a full wetsuit (although we don’t discourage you from wearing one). Just wear clothes that are a little dressier than what you wear every day.
For me, that means putting on a button-up oxford shirt and wearing a nice cardigan with jeans and dressy boots. It’s not a suit and tie, but it’s a step up from the joggers and hoodie I usually wear.
Encourage others who come to your Thanksgiving dinner to dress up as well. Their individual efforts will contribute to the party atmosphere. Instead of being just another dinner, Thanksgiving will feel like a special event, something that stands out from the rest of the year and to feel very grateful for.

