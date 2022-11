All the details of Naomi Biden’s three wedding dresses

Naomi Biden’s wedding dress was just as grand as her White House ceremony. President Biden’s granddaughter married Peter Neal at the first family residence in Washington, DC on Saturday, marking the first wedding of a presidential family member at the property since the Clinton years. Naomi is the first granddaughter of a sitting president to marry in the field. The 28-year-old bride made an elaborate affair of the ordeal, sporting three dresses throughout the night and posing for a Vogue photo shoot published on Tuesday. Naomi walked down the aisle in a high neck, long sleeve Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren dress with a millefeuille organza, charmeuse and crinoline skirt. She paired it with a cathedral-length silk organza veil and matching Chantilly lace trim.



She wore a high-necked lace Ralph Lauren dress for the ceremony with a voluminous pleated skirt. Normand Jean Roy/Vogue



close The Queen of “Quismois” triggered a viral meme last year… Like all little girls, I had a vision in my head: it was Grace Kelly’s dress that I loved, the lawyer told the fashion magazine. Naomi then changed into a strapless ivory silk Mikado Reem Acra dress with beads by her grandmother Roberta Buhles sewn into the six-foot train, according to Vogue. And, for “the late night dance,” she once again changed into a fringed Markarian mini dress. Naomi posed with her “Nana” Jill Biden for a Vogue photo shoot. Normand Jean Roy/Vogue Even Naomi’s ‘Nana’, Dr. Jill Biden, has changed her outfit; she wore a Reem Acra teal wool-crepe coat and chiffon dress for the outdoor ceremony and a gold-embroidered navy dress, also by Acra, and glittering Jimmy Choo pumps for the reception. Hunter Biden’s daughter paid tribute to the first lady by sewing part of Jill’s 1977 wedding dress into the bodice of her dress. Naomi is the only granddaughter of a president to marry on the grounds of the White House and the first family member to do so since the Clinton era. AFP via Getty Images The groom, meanwhile, opted for a navy three-piece Ralph Lauren suit. The festivities were just as decadent as the wardrobe; the newlyweds climbed a ladder to cut their seven-foot wedding cake and served a dessert bar that included a 20-inch apple pie. And, of course, there was ice cream to satisfy the president’s sweet tooth.

