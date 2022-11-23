Fashion
Will Jonathan Majors wear Dennis Rodman’s wedding dress in the NBA movie?
Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety” show.
Jonathan Majors getting ready to play the role of Denis Rodman in “48 Hours in Vegas,” Lionsgate’s upcoming film about the former Chicago Bulls player’s infamous weekend in Sin City midway through the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.
Majors, who stars in the new Korean War drama “Devotion,” says he hasn’t spoken to Rodman yet. “It’s on my list,” he told me at the Governors Awards. “I know where he is and I think he has an open heart and wants to collaborate. I want to do him justice.
Two years before the film’s story was set, Rodman caused a stir when he showed up at a New York signing for his memoir, “Bad As I Wanna Be,” in a white wedding dress. I asked Majors if there was a chance he would recreate the look for the big screen. “It’s not out of the realm of possibility,” he laughed. “I have to do the movie so whatever it takes.”
He was careful not to give guarantees: “I don’t know if I can promise that. We have to understand what the director wants.
Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya sod will produce “48 Hours in Vegas” for Lord Miller, and Ari Lubet, Will Allegra and Rodman will serve as executive producer. Jordan VanDina wrote the screenplay.
…
Has been Gina Prince Bythewood ready to take up the sword? The ‘Woman King’ director won’t confirm or deny that she was in talks to direct the ‘Blade’ reboot, with Mahershala Ali as the titular comic character. I asked her about the filmmaking rumors when we met at the Academy Women’s Luncheon on November 16. “I love Marvel. I really do,” Prince-Bythewood said. “I love Mahershala. If I step into this world, it has to be a character I grew up with, love and want to see represented in the world.
She also said that while she’s “tempted” to return as a director for a “Woman King” sequel, that’s not going to happen. “I literally put so much of myself into it, and said everything I wanted to say for this particular one,” Prince-Bythewood said, adding that she was developing a new historical epic. “I’m really looking forward to it, and after the success of ‘The Woman King’, I feel like it opened the door for her.”
…
Joe Jonas opens up about his mental health. In this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast, which drops Nov. 23, the singer-actor tells me he sees a therapist regularly. “We have to check with ourselves. It’s so important. I’m moving a million miles an hour, and you’re jumping from town to town. [But] we are just people and we have to take care of each other and control each other,” says Jonas, who co-stars in “Devotion” and co-wrote and performed the film’s post-credits song, “Not Alone”. “There were years when I didn’t take care of myself and I was going, going, going, and I felt crazy and I felt really affected by every little thing. And then you talk to someone, and you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s why.’ »
…
COMMENTS: Jay-Z and Chris Martin having dinner at the Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles… Nicky Hilton and girls Lily-Grace and teddy with the officer Cade Hudson check out Bucket Listers’ “Santas”-inspired winter wonderland installation at Watermark in New York.
…
Lucy Boyton said that before working with Christian Bale in Scott CooperIn “The Pale Blue Eye,” she was aware of all the talk that the Oscar-winning actor could be a bit gruff and difficult. As I’ve said many times, it’s always been fun interviewing Bale – he’s friendly, personable and not intimidating. “I heard those rumors and prepared myself very much to stay away and give her her space for whatever her process is,” Boynton told me at the Academy Women’s Luncheon. “But he was incredibly engaged with the whole crew and cast and was incredibly kind and collaborative. There are scenes in our film that reach an emotional peak, and he was so caring to everyone in that environment. He’s so nice and it’s really so easy to be with him. Boynton has cracked that she might launch a ‘Christian Bale Is Kind’ campaign to help repair her reputation.
…
Elizabeth Moss says she still hopes to produce and star in a film adaptation of the former congresswoman Kate HillThe memoirs of “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality.” “We’re trying to find a home for her,” the ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star tells me. The project was announced over two years ago and will chronicle Hill’s political rise and surprising fall from grace after intimate photos of her were leaked to the tabloid press. Hill said she was trapped in a cycle of domestic violence, but also revealed she had an inappropriate relationship with a campaign staffer before she was elected. “It’s a very complicated story,” Moss says. “It’s a story that has no side. It’s not black and white. … We are interested in exploring it honestly, without bias.
Moss says Hill has been “very open so far. She wants to make sure we say all sides, which is very generous of her.
