Bride calls off wedding after mother-in-law ‘freaks out’ over her wedding dress

A post about a recently married woman who gets an annulment after her mother-in-law “freaks out” over her wedding dress has gone viral on Reddit, where it has received 20,100 upvotes at the time of this writing.

In a post shared on Reddit’s Am I The A****** (AITA) sub-forum under the username aita-wedding12345the woman said she was recently married.

“My husband’s family has a tradition of always wearing blush dresses on their wedding day. They have spoken to me about this before, and I respectfully said that I would wear the dress in the color of my perfect dress.”

The user’s mother-in-law was said to be “ebullient”, while her husband was “disappointed” when they saw that the bride had finally chosen to wear a white dress.

The woman is now considering leaving the marriage via an annulment.

The original poster told Newsweek: “My husband has absolutely not been more supportive since the wedding. In fact, I am trying to get an annulment after seeing how the commentators [on Reddit] reacted [to my story].

“I realized he had been emotionally abusive throughout our relationship and I made the right choice by wearing the dress I liked. If I hadn’t, I don’t know how many I would have ruined my life again with this abusive *** I didn’t talk to my MIL [mother-in-law] [since the wedding dress incident]and I’m just glad I got away without a baby,” the original poster read.

Cancellation rules

An annulment is a court decision that annuls a marriage.

The Legal Information Information Institute (LII) at Cornell Law School explains, “Unlike divorce, the effect of declaring a marriage void is retroactive, meaning the marriage was void at the time it was entered into.”

Essentially, “it’s like your marriage never happened because it was never legal,” says the California Courts Self-Help Guide.

The exact laws regarding cancellation vary by state, but the most common reason for cancellation is “fraud and misrepresentation,” according to the American Bar Association (ABA), the national representative for the legal profession.

Cancellations are “very rare”, says the ABA. “Divorces are generally easier to obtain and the basis for annulment is narrower than the basis for divorce. However, a party may prefer annulment in order to avoid certain obligations that a court might impose in a divorce. “, indicates the national organization.

A study published in January 2022 in the peer-reviewed journal Human development research stated that “couples often report that relationships with in-laws are one of their greatest sources of conflict” and “acrimonious relationships with in-laws have been found to undermine the marital relationship”.

The woman in the latest Reddit post said she and her husband had “the perfect marriage except for one thing, my MIL freaking out when she saw my dress.”

After the bride picked out her dress, her mother-in-law asked if the boutique could alter it to make her blush and “to find a new dress if she couldn’t.” The bride said she would ask, “but if they couldn’t, that was it.”

In the end, the shop couldn’t modify the dress, so she wore the white dress.

According to the original poster, at the wedding reception, the mother-in-law pushed the bride aside to ask why her dress was white. The bride told her she “didn’t want to find a new dress and they [the shop] couldn’t change it.” The mother-in-law said “it was a tradition, and she was disappointed that I had [broken] this.”

Was it wrong for the bride to break the family tradition?

UK-based wedding and event planner Poppy Sienna said Newsweek the bride made the right choice by sticking to her wishes.

She said: “It’s her wedding and the most important thing for a bride when choosing a dress is that she feels beautiful and confident – she clearly did that in the white dress.

“Many families have traditions, but I strongly believe that this is your wedding and you should be able to have it exactly the way you want. You will be the one with the photos to look back on and you will want to look back on them fondly. .and feel like it’s your wedding, not someone else’s,” Sienna added.

The mother-in-law is “unfair”

Sienna said it was ‘unfair’ of the mother-in-law to expect the bride to wear a blush dress, ‘especially because it’s not the bride’s side of the family’ .

“Your wedding dress is such a personal and special part of your wedding and should be the one thing you can choose without any argument,” Sienna said.

Sienna added that while the user shouldn’t have felt the need to ask about getting the dress in the blush color, the mother-in-law “should have appreciated that the bride even asked the store. of marriage”.

Could there have been an alternative solution?

Sienna said the bride handled the situation “perfectly”, especially since she “even showed she was potentially willing to look into the blush option by asking the bridal shop”.

But the “MIL [mother-in-law] should have backed off when the bride said no. Maybe the bridesmaids could have blushed as a compromise,” Sienna noted.

It was all about the family not the bride

Several Reddit users shared messages of support for the wife, such as user PurpleStegosaur, who said, “Wow. What a keepsake from your wedding. NTA [not the a******]“, in a comment that got 51,800 upvotes.

User saywhat252525 said: “How superficial is this guy (and his mom too)?” in a comment that received 9,900 upvotes.

Litty-McGee wrote: “I don’t understand why the focus wasn’t on her finding a dress that she felt absolutely beautiful and charming in. Something where she walks down that aisle going into her next chapter bright and radiant with happiness.

“It’s so sad that they turned around and made this moment about themselves and their wishes, instead of her feeling good on this special day. What a shame,” Litty-McGee said in a comment that received 5,100 upvotes.