Australian fast-fashion brand Valleygirl accused by Emily Davies, owner of Venem 1.0, of ripping off its design
The clothing brand owner has accused Australian fast fashion retailer Valleygirl of ripping off her design after discovering a dress that looked surprisingly similar to hers.
Emily Davies, the founder of fashion label Venem 1.0, has claimed the discount clothing label copied her exclusive pattern from her $149 Cali Dream Mini dress which is now sold out in all sizes.
The fashion designer, from Perth, lost her words with the retort after her fans alerted her to the dress being mass-produced by retailers.
Although the styles are slightly different, Emily was particularly critical of Valleygirl for printing her Venem 1.0 logo all over her dress.
Long story short, this is my dress, I designed this, I designed the print, it took us 12 months to develop because it was the first print we’ve ever done, Emily said in his TikTok video.
Fucking heartbreaking
And that’s what Valleygirl did – and it’s now stocked in all their stores in Australia and it’s heartbreaking.
My brand name is in your stores across Australia. You could have at least deleted my brand name, right? Your brand is Valleygirl, not Venem.
Emily – who is a social media influencer with over 360,000 Instagram followers – said she was so upset by the similarities – but noticed the quality of the material was different.
Although she designed the print herself, the owner said there was nothing she could do.
The worst part is that I can’t do anything about it because I didn’t trademark the design or the print. I didn’t copyright the design or the print (either), she explained.
I understand that everyone draws inspiration from somewhere. Myself, I take inspiration from other brands, from Pinterest, from runways, that’s how fashion works.
Many fast fashion brands will be inspired and replicate something, but they won’t put the name of the brand they copied it from. But it has my brand name in it, that’s what appeals to me.
Like, come on.
As a small business owner, Emily said she doesn’t have the money to sue the fashion retail giant.
It sucks, she said.
Don’t get me wrong, I know it’s fast fashion. I work with fast fashion brands, I wear fast fashion brands but it’s different for me because they took my brand name, my brand name is in their products.
Snatch
She added: Anyway, it’s just the nature of the game, it’s fashion, it’s just something we have to deal with.
I spoke to my makers and there’s no way they replicated the fabric because it’s different, they changed it so they bought one of my designs and ripped it off.
On her website, Emily has stated that her designs are special and unique, so she only releases a limited number of her pieces.
