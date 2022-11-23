Raf Simons closes his eponymous brand – Manila Bulletin





After 27 years in the industry, the international fashion brand is closing its doors The global fashion industry was shocked last Monday, November 21, when international fashion brand Raf Simons announced its closure. Through an Instagram post, Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons wrote that the labels spring-summer 2023 collectionpresented last October, is its last showcase, marking the end of the brand’s 27 years. Raf Simons (Photo by Francois Mori/AP News) Words fail me to express how proud I am of all that we have accomplished. I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, associates, press and buyers, friends and family, and our dedicated fans and loyal followers,” the designer wrote. Thank you all for believing in our vision and for believing in me. Founded in 1995, Raf Simons is well known for its contribution to men’s fashion. Rafs’ designs are primarily influenced by rebel youth culture and traditional masculine styling. The most important message Raf Simons wants to communicate is pride in individuality, says a written statement on the brand’s website. The designs are always focused on the present and the future, even if they are inspired by historical or classic references. Over the years, with the evolution and maturation of the signature style, the key elements remain the same modern proportions, a constant search for fabrics and textures, and, above all, the interaction of pure construction and new shapes with the body and the psyche of contemporary men. . As his eponymous label now closes its doors, Raf will continue to share his fashion visions as co-creative director of Pradas. Hello, readers! Do you have a story you would like us to feature? Send us a message on Facebook, instagram, ICT Tacand Twitter and let’s talk about it. SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWSLETTER CLICK HERE TO JOIN



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mb.com.ph/2022/11/23/raf-simons-closes-his-namesake-brand/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos