Florence Pugh goes bra-less under VERY sheer pink dress as she indulges in retail therapy session

Florence Pugh daringly went braless under a surprisingly sheer pink dress while indulging in retail therapy at Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

It comes after it emerged Olivia Wilde had split from her boyfriend of two years, singer Harry Styles, on Friday night.

Florence, 26, who starred opposite Harry, 28, in the recent film Don’t Worry Darling, reportedly shared a kiss while filming the film.

Olivia also starred in and directed the film, but the kiss allegedly happened before she and Harry were officially together.

She’s leaving:Florence Pugh daringly went braless under a surprisingly sheer pink dress while indulging in a retail therapy session at Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Tuesday

When she emerged in West Hollywood on Tuesday, Florence accented her sassy ensemble with a retro-chic pair of black platforms.

Wrapping a sweater around her waist for colder temperatures, the English rose let her luxurious blonde locks cascade freely over her shoulders.

Florence refined her on-screen mermaid features with a slick of scarlet lipstick and made sure to stay hydrated by bringing a bottle of water on her last outing.

The store said it sourced products from Auroro Jewelry, Gifts From Gift, Helmut Lang and Eleventy, primarily to give as gifts to others.

Mover and shaker: When she appeared in West Hollywood on Tuesday, Florence accented her sassy ensemble with a pair of retro-chic black platforms

The kiss between Florence and Harry sparked rumors of a feud between her and Olivia that continued long after the film’s cameras stopped rolling.

It was also cited as a possible reason for Olivia and Harry splitting up after a two-year romance.

Sources close to Harry say Olivia knew about the kiss and his close friendship with Florence, and that it had always been ‘a problem’ in the relationship – and yet another factor behind their decision to finally call him a day.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: ‘As the news of the kiss has only just emerged, Olivia is aware and she has been approached, but none of it has been easy.’ The three worked together and, of course, then Florence was there to watch Harry and Olivia reunite.

The kiss is said to have long been a ‘touchy issue’ between the two, although Olivia and Harry blame his busy touring schedule as the reason for their split.

Romance: Florence, who starred alongside Harry, 28, in the recent flop movie Don’t Worry Darling, reportedly shared a kiss while filming the film

The couple reportedly agonized for weeks over the decision to break up. Last Thursday, Olivia was in the audience with her two young children to watch Harry perform with his band in Los Angeles.

Publicly, the couple point out how Harry’s tour would have made it almost impossible for them to spend time together until it ended in Italy in July next year.

Olivia could not accompany him as she has to stay in Los Angeles with her eight-year-old son Otis and six-year-old daughter Daisy from her nine-year relationship with American film star Jason Sudeikis.

She and Harry would also struggle to agree on which side of the Atlantic they would make their home. But there were suggestions other factors were at play, including Styles’ close friendship with co-star Pugh that culminated in that kiss.

split: The former One Direction singer (left) and Olivia (right) have called it quits after two years together

This took place after they met on the set of the movie Don’t Worry Darling in March 2020.

“There were three of them working together on a daily basis, the director and the two main characters. The two stars kiss, then one of them bonds with the boss. It’s the stuff of nightmares. These things can put a lot of pressure on relationships.

Things got easier once filming wrapped, but it was noted that Oxford-born Florence pulled out of a number of scheduled interviews and skipped both the press conference and photocall. to promote the film at the Venice Film Festival in September.

There was also a noticeable lack of mentions for the film on his social media accounts. Olivia publicly denied any split with Florence, saying she had “nothing but respect” for her talent and called her “fantastic”.

But whatever the truth, there was no public display of affection on the red carpet in Venice. Florence hugged her co-stars and posed for selfies with fans and for photographers, but offered no outward show of affection towards Olivia and Harry.

In an awkward group photo as the cast arrived at the Sala Grande premiere, Florence opted to stay away from the happy couple.

Then she skipped dinner and flew to Budapest where she was shooting her latest movie, Dune.

News of Harry and Olivia’s split surprised the couple’s friends who, despite the ten-year age gap between them, expected them to stay together for the foreseeable future.

When the relationship began in 2020 while filming Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia was still living with Sudeikis. She then insisted that her relationship with the American star was over long before she reunited with Harry.

Embarrassing: In an awkward group photo as the cast arrived at the Sala Grande premiere, Florence opted to walk away from the happy couple

In keeping with how their romance has played out publicly, the couple used US show business magazine People to break the news of their separation, a tactic deployed by many A-listers eager to “control the narrative”.

Just days before Harry is due to fly to South America for the next leg of his tour, a source told the publication that he and Olivia are “taking a break” due to “different priorities between them.” separated”.

The insider added, “He’s still on tour and is going overseas now. She’s focused on her kids and her job in LA. It’s a very amicable decision.

“They are still very close friends. Right now they have different priorities that separate them. The public pressure on them has been difficult. They have had ups and downs throughout their relationship.

Another source insisted there was ‘no bad blood’ between Wilde and Styles, telling US gossip website Page Six: ‘Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa. It’s the longest relationship Harry has ever had, so it’s clear they have a special bond.

“They’re on hiatus. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s on every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids. It’s the right thing for both of them.