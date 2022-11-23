Fashion
J Crew Black Friday Sale 2022: Shoes, Sweaters, More Deals
Notice to all fashion lovers: J.Crew Black Friday Sale happening right now and it’s up to you to take it!
That means incredible savings on tall boots, cozy cable sweaters, warm leggings and chunky scarves. Whether you’re revamping your winter wardrobe or just want to save big on a few wardrobe basics, J.Crew is the place to shop for a classic, preppy look.
The brand also has an endless supply of freebies you can stock up on if you’re still working on your holiday shopping list.
Until November 26, J.Crew shoppers can enjoy 50% off, plus an additional 10% off their entire purchase with promo code BUY EARLY. Enjoy savings on women’s essentials, men’s clothing and kids’ options.
Ahead, check out our 15 favorite Black Friday deals from J.Crew. Classic styles paired with fantastic savings.
Click to shop this item by specific category:
Black Friday J.Crew Women’s Deals
1. J.Crew Silver Lam Pleated Midi Skirt$99, original price: $198
This skirt is the epitome of chic and festive fashion. Paired with a cozy sweater or blouse and your favorite comfy heels, you’ll be ready to go this holiday season.
2. J.Crew Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater$64, original price: $128
You can never have too many sweaters during winter and fall. J.Crew’s sweater offerings are pretty much unbeatable, and this cable-knit pick is no exception.
3. Women’s Nordic Boots J.Crew$114, original price: $228
If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of snow boots this winter, consider this on-trend pair from J.Crew. They are available in four different colors and currently half price!
4. J.Crew Tie Neck Long Sleeve Top$74, original price: $148
We love this long sleeve sheer polka dot blouse for work party to date night and beyond.
5. J.Crew Lurex Chiffon Frill Hem Wrap Dress$134, original price: $268
We have one thing to say about this number: fabulous!
J.Crew Men’s Black Friday Deals
1. J.Crew Heritage Cotton Heather Turtleneck Sweater$45, original price: $90
The J.Crew Heritage Rollneck Sweater for men is available in a variety of colors and made with super soft cotton.
2. J.Crew Ludlow wool and cashmere overcoat$249, original price: $498
Black Friday is the perfect time to save on big items like this wool and cashmere coat that normally costs $500. For a limited time, you can get it for less than $250!
3. J.Crew Mid-weight flannel work shirt$45, original price: $90
Always say yes to another flannel! The men’s mid-weight flannel work shirt is currently half price and available in over a dozen different designs.
4. J.Crew 250 Skinny Fit Trousers$40, original price: $80
Another great Black Friday idea? Stock up on basics like these chinos from J.Crew.
5. J.Crew Flannel Pajama Set$49, original price: $98
If your guy doesn’t like to wear matching family Christmas pajamas, get him his own pair from J.Crew.
J.Crew Black Friday Deals for Kids
1. J.Crew Stars and Flutter Sleeve Metallic Dress$54, original price: $108
This adorable star studded tulle party dress would look cute on any little girl this holiday season.
2. J.Crew Girls Beaded Tiara Headband$12, original price: $25
Make your little one feel like a princess wherever she goes with this beaded tiara headband available in red and white.
3. J.Crew Kids Classic Fleece Track Pants$28, original price: $55
Fleece-lined jogging pants? We buy them for our child and us too!
4. J.Crew Girls Heart Velvet Graphic T-Shirt$18, original price: $37
Dress them up in this adorable heart-shaped shirt and their favorite stockings, they’ll be happy as clams!
5. J.Crew Kids’ Cotton Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater$40, original price: $80
You can never go wrong with a cashmere blend sweater for the holidays and beyond, they’ll look well put together and stay comfy for hours.
For more content, check out the Shopping section of the New York Post.

