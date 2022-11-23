I am not humble: Artist Ken Done gives a colorful speech as Australia’s 2022 Fashion Winner | australian fashion

Ken Done, the artist known for his vibrantly colored Australian paintings and prints, has been named the Australian Fashion Winner for 2022. The lifetime achievement award honors individuals for their significant contribution to the fashion industry. Australian fashion.

I’m not humble, shit, Done said after receiving the award at a ceremony in Sydney on Tuesday.

I am 82 years old, I have worked very hard for a long time.

Done discussed the highs and lows of his career in an impromptu 10-minute speech that drew awkward laughter and silences from event attendees, including an offended industry member. de Done while joking about his Japanese assistant.

In May, Dones art was screened on Customs House as part of Vivid Sydney. The fashion winner took place at the Museum of Contemporary Art, the same location where Vivids opening night takes place. Done mentioned the Vivid event in his speech.

I have a Japanese assistant, Kyoko, she has been with us for 30 years. We were in this room the first night of Vivid, and Kyoko came downstairs to see the very first room and she texted me, right away while we were here. And she [said]: Oh Ken, we were so proud. He looked fantastic. She said: When it’s over, everyone pissed off.

And I know what she meant. It was dark and I thought maybe a brief round of applause, but the fact that everyone was shitting was a big surprise to me.

Wardrobe Crisis podcast host Clare Press, who attended the event, found Dones’ joke offensive.

She said he should take anti-racism training.

Why is everyone clapping? Press said after his speech.

Polite applause allows. I don’t think we should dismiss it with the excuse that it’s old. I don’t want to troll him either. But I think we should invite him to do anti-racism training.

Done also used the speech to reminisce about past high-profile collaborations, including one with the late Olivia Newton-John.

I did the designs for Koala Blue. Olivier [Newton-John] I always wanted to open this shop in LA and so I did the logo for this shop and things like that. We just used to have little notes that came and went. She’s a nice girl, I liked her very much, he said.

And then she said, you know, we love these koalas. We want to use them for lots of different things. And I said, Well, it’s a license agreement, you have to pay me something if you use it for other things.

And the next letter I got was a letter from American lawyers, one of those letters where you have all the lawyers’ names on one side, and they basically said, look, you gave this to Olivia and she can do whatever she wants with this.

I was a little annoyed, actually I was kind of disappointed, but there’s nothing you can do about it, so I said okay, she can have it.

The artist joked the hard way about an elementary school student telling him he should try harder to paint; and said the simplicity of his work was probably the reason it was easily copied.

Although Done’s naïve interpretation of Australian iconography inspires a cultural thrill to many who remember his 1980s heyday, his work has been embraced by a younger generation of Australian designers. In May, her paintings of tropical sea life were translated into shimmering embellishments by Sydney-based brand Romance Was Born and showcased at Australian Fashion Week. In his speech, Done described this collaboration as a heavenly marriage.

Towards the end of the speech, Done said he spent all his time painting. Coloring, going beyond the lines. I can get away with it.

Sign up for The Guardian Australia Morning Mail Our Australian morning news email breaks down the day’s top national and international stories and why they matter Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-mail”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Guardian Australia’s Morning Mail every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply.

Done’s speech was a break in form for a generally taciturn, or at least tightly scripted, industry.

Designers Marc Freeman and Camilla Freeman-Topper of Camilla and Marc. Photography: Richard Milnes/Rex/Shutterstock

The Australian fashion winner also recognized established and emerging Australian designers in six categories. Siblings Camilla Freeman-Topper and Marc Freeman of Camilla and Marc, who previously received the Lifetime Achievement Award, were named Designers of the Year.

Laura Thompson of Clothing the Gaps was named Indigenous Designer of the Year. Accepting her award, she said when she arrived at Australian Fashion Week she wasn’t sure she would like the event. For me, it’s a new space, she later told Guardian Australia. Indigenous fashion always feels like a new industry, especially when it’s part of mainstream events like this.

Thompson said the path to her victory was paved by other First Nations designers, including former category winner Julie Shaw of Maara Collective; and her co-nominees Liandra Gaykamangu of Liandra Swim and Teagan Cowlishaw of Aarli.

Were now about to elevate the native fashion again. We were still building comfort among all Australians to embrace 60,000 years of fashion history, I would still like to see a category that showcases Indigenous designers. But I’m looking forward to seeing indigenous designers integrated and as part of the broader categories as well.

Australian Fashion Winners, 2022

Australian Fashion Lifetime Achievement Winner

Ken does

Creator of the year

Camilla Freeman-Topper and Marc Freeman, Camilla and Marc

Emerging Creator of the Year

Lesleigh Germanus, Almaïs

Indigenous Designer of the Year

Laura Thompson, Closing the Gaps

Sustainable Innovation of the Year

Sarah Munro and Robert Sebastian Grynkofki, Sarah and Sebastian

Carla Zampatti Award for Excellence in Leadership

Leila Naja Hibri, CEO of the Australian Fashion Council

people’s choice

Rebecca Vallance