Fashion
Cindy Crawford stuns at 56 in sparkly purple dress for Meaningful Beauty photoshoot
Cindy Crawford stuns at 56 in sparkly purple dress for Meaningful Beauty photo shoot
Cindy Crawford set Instagram on fire on Tuesday when she posted a video of herself in a sparkly purple dress.
The legendary model, 56, put beauties half her age to shame in the plunging holographic design as she twirled on set of a photoshoot for her skincare company Meaningful Beauty.
“BTS with @meaningfulbeauty,” Crawford captioned, filling his seven million Instagram followers with envy and amazement.
Wow: Cindy Crawford, 56, ignited Instagram on Tuesday when she posted a video of herself looking sensational in a sparkly purple dress
Eternal beauty: The legendary model put beauties half her age to shame in the plunging holographic design as she twirled on set of a photoshoot for her skincare company Meaningful Beauty
“Queen of all models,” said one super fan of Cindy.
“Barely aged,” said another follower.
“So beautiful Cindy,” fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi wrote.
And the endless love just kept coming for Cindy as she turned to the camera and flaunted her iconic brunette mane with thick, shiny hair.
With Rebecca Ferguson’s hit song Glitter and Gold playing in the background, the iconic stunner flaunted her flawless figure and wrinkle-free face for social media.
The plunging purple dress tastefully showcased Crawford’s cleavage, and its wrap-effect silhouette hugged her incredible waistline.
Gold strappy stiletto sandals covered Cindy’s feet while no jewelry distracted from her glowing complexion, which was the real star of the shoot.
Endless heyday: The iconic beauty has proven year after year that her 1990s heyday never ended
One of the most ubiquitous models of the 1990s, Cindy eventually went beyond the modeling industry to conquer the worlds of business and beauty.
Meaningful Beauty became the foundation of Crawford’s empire when she created the beauty line with groundbreaking French cosmetic surgeon Dr Jean-Louis Sebagh in 2005.
The skincare line was a smash hit for the former host of MTV’s House of Style.
In addition to using her own beauty products, Cindy said she regularly receives Botox injections and vitamin injections.
“I’m not gonna lie to myself,” she said United Kingdom. “After a certain age, creams act on the texture of the skin, but to restore elasticity, I can only really rely on injections of vitamins, botox and collagen.
The Fountain of Youth: Meaningful Beauty founder’s 1990s stunner shows no signs of losing the magic that made her famous
“I have a very simple, healthy life that works wonders,” Cindy explained. “I drink a lot of water, I watch what I eat and I exercise. But I owe the quality of my skin to my plastic surgeon.
“Put on sunscreen, wear a hat, drink plenty of water,” the mother-of-two advised. “Try to get enough sleep.”
“I can’t stand soy sauce anymore!” she says, because it makes her “feel bloated in the morning.”
Same for wine.
Superhuman genetics also play a big role in Cindy Crawford’s A-list beauty and she’s no doubt passed those gifts on to the next generation.
With her good-natured husband Rande Gerber, 60, himself a former model who co-founded the Casamigos tequila brand with George Clooney, Cindy shares two breathtaking children.
Presley, 23, and Kaia, 21, both followed in their mother’s footsteps to conquer the modeling world.
I’ll Have What She Has: In addition to using her own beauty products, Cindy said she regularly receives Botox injections and vitamin injections.
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11459345/Cindy-Crawford-stuns-56-shimmering-violet-dress-Meaningful-Beauty-photoshoot.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cindy Crawford stuns at 56 in sparkly purple dress for Meaningful Beauty photoshoot
- Prime Minister Modi welcomes LS President Om Birla on his birthday; welcomes contributions to democracy
- South Saves Bollywood Box Office Again
- Blue Eagles continue to win ways on Day 3 of the UAAP Season 85 Table Tennis Tournament
- Moleaer Recognized by Fast Company in Two Categories: Innovation and Excellence in Energy and Sustainability
- Tell us: How should the media cover the Trumps 2024 race? | donald trump
- Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri to make her Bollywood debut soon
- Turkish strikes against Kurds also stoke tensions with Syria
- I am not humble: Artist Ken Done gives a colorful speech as Australia’s 2022 Fashion Winner | australian fashion
- Google parent company Alphabet plans to lay off nearly 10,000 ‘underperforming’ employees: report
- Ohio State University hockey player Kamil Sadlocha has been suspended for racist remarks about the Michigan State player
- A 3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Nashik, Maharashtra state