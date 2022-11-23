Cindy Crawford stuns at 56 in sparkly purple dress for Meaningful Beauty photoshoot

Cindy Crawford set Instagram on fire on Tuesday when she posted a video of herself in a sparkly purple dress.

The legendary model, 56, put beauties half her age to shame in the plunging holographic design as she twirled on set of a photoshoot for her skincare company Meaningful Beauty.

“BTS with @meaningfulbeauty,” Crawford captioned, filling his seven million Instagram followers with envy and amazement.

Wow: Cindy Crawford, 56, ignited Instagram on Tuesday when she posted a video of herself looking sensational in a sparkly purple dress

Eternal beauty: The legendary model put beauties half her age to shame in the plunging holographic design as she twirled on set of a photoshoot for her skincare company Meaningful Beauty

“Queen of all models,” said one super fan of Cindy.

“Barely aged,” said another follower.

“So beautiful Cindy,” fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi wrote.

And the endless love just kept coming for Cindy as she turned to the camera and flaunted her iconic brunette mane with thick, shiny hair.

With Rebecca Ferguson’s hit song Glitter and Gold playing in the background, the iconic stunner flaunted her flawless figure and wrinkle-free face for social media.

The plunging purple dress tastefully showcased Crawford’s cleavage, and its wrap-effect silhouette hugged her incredible waistline.

Gold strappy stiletto sandals covered Cindy’s feet while no jewelry distracted from her glowing complexion, which was the real star of the shoot.

Endless heyday: The iconic beauty has proven year after year that her 1990s heyday never ended

One of the most ubiquitous models of the 1990s, Cindy eventually went beyond the modeling industry to conquer the worlds of business and beauty.

Meaningful Beauty became the foundation of Crawford’s empire when she created the beauty line with groundbreaking French cosmetic surgeon Dr Jean-Louis Sebagh in 2005.

The skincare line was a smash hit for the former host of MTV’s House of Style.

In addition to using her own beauty products, Cindy said she regularly receives Botox injections and vitamin injections.

“I’m not gonna lie to myself,” she said United Kingdom. “After a certain age, creams act on the texture of the skin, but to restore elasticity, I can only really rely on injections of vitamins, botox and collagen.

The Fountain of Youth: Meaningful Beauty founder’s 1990s stunner shows no signs of losing the magic that made her famous

“I have a very simple, healthy life that works wonders,” Cindy explained. “I drink a lot of water, I watch what I eat and I exercise. But I owe the quality of my skin to my plastic surgeon.

“Put on sunscreen, wear a hat, drink plenty of water,” the mother-of-two advised. “Try to get enough sleep.”

“I can’t stand soy sauce anymore!” she says, because it makes her “feel bloated in the morning.”

Same for wine.

Superhuman genetics also play a big role in Cindy Crawford’s A-list beauty and she’s no doubt passed those gifts on to the next generation.

With her good-natured husband Rande Gerber, 60, himself a former model who co-founded the Casamigos tequila brand with George Clooney, Cindy shares two breathtaking children.

Presley, 23, and Kaia, 21, both followed in their mother’s footsteps to conquer the modeling world.