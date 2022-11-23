The best new travel clothes for men

Whether it’s a jacket, shirt or slacks, a travel garment should combine four important attributes to make it worthy of a place in your suitcase: versatility, packability, performance/function and appearance.

It has to look good and perform, of course, but the ability to pack down reasonably small and be portable on more than one occasion is also a huge plus for us. There may be cases where a large, one-dimensional object is worth carrying, but probably not too much.

With those criteria in place, here are some recommendations for travel apparel when shopping for gifts this holiday season (in no specific order):

The new Jack Wolfskin Routeburn Pro is compact and weighs less than a pound Jack Wolfskin

Jack Wolfskin Routeburn Pro Insulated Jacket

Best for: Travel in cold weather

A common dilemma for travelers heading to colder climates is trying to figure out how to pack efficiently and lightly while still feeling prepared for lower temperatures. Fall and winter clothing tends to take up more room, which forces tough decisions to be made, like whether to bring that real winter jacket or bypass it in favor of more packable layers.

The new Jack Wolfskins jacket makes it easy. Weighing just 3/4 pound, it’s an ultralight option that folds down to the size of a Nalgene (or smaller if you really squeeze it). It’s made from an abrasion-resistant polyester fabric that provides the durability you need when traveling. It is also windproof and its synthetic insulation will keep you warm even if the jacket is wet. Priced at $170, it’s a value-oriented travel buy that can double as an everyday winter jacket at home.

The fleece jacket from Mountain Hardware’s HiCamp collection offers versatility and warmth. mountain hardware

Mountain Hardwear HiCamp Collection

Best for: Mountain Road Trips

Mountain Hardwear’s HiCamp collection offers a variety of cool weather solutions for layering during shoulder season or elevation increases, including a fleece hoodie, pullover and vest that can be worn as a mid-layer or superior.

Stylish and surprisingly warm, they can be worn in a variety of situations, from trail hiking to casual dining, and can even serve as a substitute for a proper jacket when strolling around town. Soft and cozy, you might even want to relax inside by the fire.

Everything can be stored in your suitcase when it serves as the main top layer. But since fleece tends to be a bit heavy, it’s best suited for weekend getaways or road trips, where weight isn’t as much of an issue.

The Oros Veer pants are versatile, stylish and both wind and water resistant. Pentacles

Best for: General trips in autumn, winter and spring

If you’re still packing denim jeans in your suitcase, you need a reality check: not only are they extremely heavy, but they don’t perform well when wet (i.e. rain / snow) and they lack versatility (occasional situations only).

Travelers with a mixed agenda should consider something like the Oros Veer Pant ($129). We love them because they can be worn in a variety of situations. Both wind and water resistant and made primarily of stretch/flex nylon, you can trust them as all-day pants in town or, in a pinch, on the hiking trail. Plus, you wouldn’t come across as underdressed if you wore them to dinner. They’re also insulated, keeping you warm on late-night walks back to your hotel.

Saxx’s new aquatic underwear helps keep you cool on the road. SAXX

Best for: Beach destinations

A common problem for men is that many swim shorts and swimsuits come without an inner liner, requiring them to wear underwear under their swimwear. While this adds extra support, it can also be uncomfortable. Cotton underwear does not dry quickly, resulting in chafing and wetness that can last for hours.

The ever-innovative SAXX launched the perfect remedy this year in the form of its hydro-aquatic underwear ($36). Made of ultra-lightweight, quick-drying, quick-draining micro-mesh, they’re designed to be worn under swimwear and dry quickly, providing support in the water and helping you get on with your day – head to lunch, take a walk you in the city – without feeling bad downstairs. A thoughtful gift for anyone who spends a lot of time around water.

Merino wool t-shirts are great for travel because they dry quickly, won’t absorb odors and allow … [+] blend you anywhere. merino wool

Best for: General movements

Traveling requires a few t-shirts to wear anytime, anywhere. Since most guys already own so many t-shirts, we often only have a few in the bag and don’t think twice. But check the label – if you’re packing cotton t-shirts, you’re carrying extra weight and also using a material known to absorb moisture and odor.

Instead of cotton, try a merino wool shirt. You will feel that they are lighter than cotton and after one or two uses they absorb less odor and can be worn for a few days in a row. They pack up small, saving space in your suitcase, and most come in solid colors, allowing you to blend in anywhere.

Farm to Feet socks keep your feet comfortable, warm and dry on the go, providing endurance while you … [+] travel. Close to the feet

Best for: General movements

While we’re talking about merino wool and its benefits, let’s move on to another part of the body, arguably the most important when traveling: your feet.

When your feet are wet, cold or tired, everything else follows. We’ve all been there, walking the city streets for a day and returning to our hotel room in the afternoon feeling completely exhausted. When traveling, it is extremely important to take care of your feet.

The choice of shoes is important, but the choice of socks is just as important. Farm to Feet socks are 100% made in the USA and provide elite comfort through compression and cushioning. Made from a blend of merino wool, spandex and nylon, they’ll keep your feet warm and dry in all conditions, and they’re available in a variety of colors and patterns.

Specialized socks are one of those things you have to try to figure out, but once you’ve done it, there’s no going back. Grab a pair ($21) for the traveler in your life to keep them comfortable on the go.

Does your person love the outdoors and music? They may explore this new collaboration between the … [+] Grateful Dead and Smartwool. smartwool

Best for: Outdoor adventures

If you have a traveler on your list who needs help staying warm and stylish, you might have items from Smartwool on your radar. After all, they have a variety of gear and a reputation as one of the best brands in outdoor clothing. Well, good news: they have something brand new this holiday season, a special partnership with one of the most iconic bands of all time.

The Grateful Dead and Smartwool have teamed up to launch a limited-time branded clothing line that combines the reliability of Smartwool gear with classic Grateful Dead artistic flair. The release comes as the Grateful Dead (now known and Dead & Co.) prepare for their final year of touring in 2023.

The new designs will be featured on many Smartwool products including socks, hats, sweatshirts and base layers. All carry the reliability we know and love about Smartwool, with the colorful flair that made the Dead an everlasting heirloom.