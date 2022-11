Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons closes his men’s ready-to-wear brand

Belgian fashion designer and stylist Raf Simons has announced his decision to discontinue his eponymous menswear label after 27 years. The international icon’s latest spring-summer 2023 collection has proven to be her brand’s latest fashion offering.

Simons’ latest collection premiered in mid-October 2022 at London’s Printworks, a newspaper factory-turned-nightclub, which will close next year. The designer had printed phrases by the late Belgian painter Philippe Vandenberg – “Kill ’em all and dance” – on some of the outfits in the collection.

Belgian fashion designer and stylist Raf Simons has announced his decision to discontinue his eponymous menswear label after 27 years. The international icon’s latest spring-summer 2023 collection has proven to be her brand’s latest fashion offering. Simons’ latest collection was presented in mid-October 2022 at London nightclub Printwork.

“I am at a loss for words to share how proud I am of all that we have accomplished,” Simons shared in an Instagram post on his account. “I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, associates, press and buyers, friends and family, and our dedicated fans and loyal followers. Thank you all for believing in our vision and for believing in me.

Simons has been an influential figure in the fashion industry for nearly three decades. He launched his youth culture-inspired menswear brand in 1995. He also served as creative director at Calvin Klein, Jil Sander and Christian Dior before taking on his current role as co-creative director. by Prada with Miuccia Prada from April 2020.

He was recognized for his contributions to the fashion industry when he received the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Men’s and Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year award for his designs at Calvin Klein. and Designer of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2017.

Fibre2Fashion News Office (NB)