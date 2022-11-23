LaVinnia ‘Vee Monet’ Holliday Hits a Poze in the Fashion Industry

By JeDon Holloway Talley

The Birmingham Times

When LaVinnia Vee Monet Holliday started sewing in college, she saw it more as a pleasure than a passion. But that would change.

We made a pillow and pajama pants. . . I loved having created something. But when I first picked up a pencil and started drawing, that’s when I discovered I had a knack for it, she says.

Sewing is no longer just a passion but a profession. Earlier this month, the Hollidays Poze Bazaar Foundation held its annual fashion benefit at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [BJCC] East Ballroom which celebrated and supported Birmingham’s creative arts community and raised funds for the organization’s scholarship and grants fund to benefit underfunded young people and underfunded nonprofits

Poze Bazaar aims to provide options for young people, Holliday said.

You have choices, your only choice is not the college I want [our] programs to expose them to industry professionals, they don’t end up taking all those useless courses [in college], said the self-taught seamstress. If I had known when I was in school that there were other programs and options besides college, I would have pursued them… which is why there are so many undecided students going at University. [about their major] and going into debt with no direction or real idea of ​​what they really want to do.

Since we specifically target middle and high school students, the goal is to expose and engage them in the arts before they graduate from high school, as not everyone is supposed to go to college. . His [college] is not a requirement for success. someone told me that [it was] my whole life that’s why I struggled in school, said Holliday, a University of Alabama in Birmingham [UAB] alum, who earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies and a minor in business administration and marketing.

Still, she can credit UAB for helping her career.

I didn’t start sewing until 2011 after UAB contacted me at their Spring Fashion Show, she said. “To this day, I don’t know who recommended me, but they asked if I wanted [participate] because they had abandoned a designer, she said.

Holliday hadn’t made a single piece of clothing yet, but based on her sixth-grade sewing experience, she jumped at the opportunity.

I was honest with myself and my sewing abilities; I knew I couldn’t do a really detailed jacket and shirt, but the swimsuits were simple. It’s just sewing a few pieces together, Holliday said.

I just went to [a fabric store] and bought a whole bunch of swimsuit patterns, and fabrics, notions [thread, elastic, liner]…[found a sewing machine on sale for $50] and got to work, Holliday said. I haven’t even read it [instructions on the patterns or the machine], I just followed the photos. but with [choosing to do] swimsuits, I challenged myself to be creative with what I could do with a basic pattern.

Turns out swimwear is a great niche for her in the fashion industry and where her creativity flourishes. In 2011, she launched her handmade luxury swimwear line, Camille Anthony, and began selling her original pieces through her online store.

I really like the swimsuit challenge. I’m from Florida and I love the palm trees, the beaches, the water, she says. I’ve done three Camille Anthony Swimwear collections, and I love that the swimwear isn’t seasonal, it’s based on the travel industry and people travel all year round. I was tired of seeing cheap swimsuits at ridiculous prices and how itchy the fabrics were.

Anthony said her Camille Anthony line is named after her children, Jada Camille Holliday and Jamar Anthony Wilkins

It’s handmade, it’s luxurious, it’s made with love, she says, I use silky smooth lining and fabrics that feel great against your skin. I want every woman who wears Camille Anthony to feel the love when she wears my swimsuits.

Barriers to Opportunities

Once she created her luxury swimwear line, Holliday applied to a local fashion week in 2011, 12, 13 and 14, and was turned down or passed over every year, she said. , and in 2014 I decided to go to the show anyway, and I didn’t see any performances of Blackness… That’s the year I knew I had to put on my own fashion show to give black designers and black shop owners the opportunity to represent their brands. And I felt like if I got turned down like that, how many other black designers are [facing the same obstacle]?

Holliday said the only time she saw black designers and models was at black hair salons and local colleges, like Miles and UAB, but I didn’t see any. [on larger platforms in the city] and it made me think of the only time I was asked to present was at a fashion show at UAB [by the Black Student Awareness Committee, 2011]and the time I walked in a fashion show at Miles College [2009]. It showed me that when you’re black, you have to create your own opportunities and we have to give them to each other.

In 2014, Holliday created Alabama International Fashion Week,

a show she hosted at the BJCC, which gave black fashion designers, stylists and aspiring models the opportunity to showcase their work.

In 2017, she launched Poze Bazaar and held another fashion show at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. [BJCC]which incorporated all the arts: fashion, music, art and dance which attracted local entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts, visual artists and local artists.

find an identity

Holliday, 35, who was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. and is now a resident of Vestavia Hills, moved from Florida to Alabaster at the age of 9 just after her parents divorced.

It was a very difficult adjustment and I went through an identity crisis, she said. Through their messy divorce, I found out that my dad (the only dad I ever knew) wasn’t my biological father and my biological father died when I was [two years old]. It made me feel like I didn’t belong and didn’t know who I was.

Although Hollidays mother, Lannell Holliday, was her backbone and biggest supporter, she recalls not having access to the kinds of arts programs she wanted to be in, and mom couldn’t afford to let me know. put in anything…, said Holliday. Church and school didn’t have any programs or activities that interested me, and Mom didn’t have the time or money to take me to where the programs were because it was just we.

With too much free time, Holliday said she became rebellious, depressed, felt isolated and didn’t belong anywhere.

Attending Simmons Middle School in Hoover Holliday is a reminder of what it’s like to find family in the creative field, because they speak your language, you can vibe with them, you can connect with them. I went through a lot as a teenager, I remember feeling alone and making mistakes, and dealing with those consequences, Holliday said.

Looking back at her own children, Jamar JJ Wilkins, 18, and Jada Holliday, 11, she wondered what a more advanced seamstress and fashion designer she would be if there had been anyone. or program for the steward. interests.

That’s when it really clicked for me that I needed to make these opportunities available to middle and high school students so they could have a creative outlet that offers more than the traditional [extracurricular activities]Holliday said but you need funding to do it and I couldn’t find any [as an LLC, limited liability company] because companies wouldn’t donate to a for-profit company, Holliday said.

Inspiration

For its collections, Holliday is inspired by music.

I love music. When I hear a song that grabs me, my creative juices start flowing and a collection follows. My collections are always based on a song or a person, Holliday said. The new collection I have coming out [that debuted at the upcoming fashion benefit] is sports related and based on LL Cool Js song Mama Said Knock You Out, she laughed and I’m so excited about it. When [inspiration] hits, I have an overwhelming sense of creativity and this is my confirmation to do the collection. I don’t deviate from trends. I can incorporate some of these trends, but I’m not designing an entire collection based on what fashion blogs say are upcoming trends; I don’t find it exciting.

I can make other things, but it’s not as fun, she says. I’m still learning how to sew more complicated pieces, I’ve designed ready-to-wear collections, I just don’t have [produced] their.

Since becoming a nonprofit, it has worked with UAB and Alabama A&M University. In April, Poze Bazaar hosted a dance workshop at the Homewood Dance Foundation, taught by award-winning choreographer Anthony Burrell and a fashion workshop with A&M, taught by Krystal Lewis, a liaison for black designers and the fashion world big audience, and in June the Poze Bazaar Music Workshop at the UAB Music Technology Lab, led by a UAB music technology professor, as well as guest speaker, Birmingham native and music producer Snipe Young Grammy award-winning.

After becoming a non-profit association, the challenge [with acquiring funding] become how active are you, how much have you done? Finding people who understand what I’m trying to do in the city is hard, and every day he breaks through a barrier and takes every brick that’s thrown at me and rebuilds with those same bricks. It’s hard trying to get people to believe in you, Holliday said.

Holliday said partnership and collaboration are key to the foundation’s success.

Collaboration rather than competition, always, she says. We need funding, we need resources, and as we grow, one of our main goals is to be able to help fund other organizations in the arts.

I want to help build economic development in fashion, art and entertainment in the city that will provide opportunity and a foundation for future generations in these industries, Holliday said.

For more, visit FB: @PozeBazaar; Eng: @PozeBazaar; Email: [email protected]

Website: www.pozebazaar.org.