Men vs Fashion: A Brief and Important Guide to the Mistakes Most Men Make

In some cases, a man’s impermeable self-belief that he is, indeed, imbued with an instinctive sense of sartorial elegance stands up to independent scrutiny. But not usually. While women have achieved equality in many areas throughout history, they lag far behind when it comes to fashion faux pas, an area in which they simply cannot compete. Because a man will spend $600 on an insanely stylish pair of shoes bearing the name of a world famous fashion brand and not bother wearing a $2 pair of socks.

Worse, a man will sometimes pair his expensive shoes with a pair of fancy socks with smiley faces or cartoon characters, just to show how cheeky and rebellious he is. Think of how it flies in a job interview, how the prospects of a lucrative corporate career can be instantly dashed once the recruiting officer has taken a look at the shoes of a hopeful candidate, only to see South Park’s Cartman staring at him. Do men who like to shave the sides of their heads know that this particular haircut was particularly popular among a certain group of angry young men in Germany in the 1930s? Didn’t they see Schindler’s list? What do they say when they go to the hairdresser? Hello Giuseppe! The weather was fine. Today, give me the Amon Goeth. The beards got out of control. Regular beards, no problem. But what possesses an otherwise normal man to grow a shovel-like monstrosity that reaches down to his navel and is so ill-fitting to his head that adults and children alike find themselves tugging at it? the belief that the only thing that attaches to his head is an elastic strap.

As for earrings, someone has to say. Ideal for women, not for men. It’s not a good look. Never was, never will be. The. That goes for earlobe studs, nose hoops, and those dagger-like piercings that go all the way up the edge of the outer ear like a rabid dog collar. Wake up, guys. Ponytails: same thing. Some men with mustaches like to shape the ends of their growths into a pointed point, usually using oil or wax.

It’s a very stylish look if you’re a 19th-century magician, playing the villain in a pantomime, or entering a Salvador Dali look-alike contest. Aside from the silly look, a Snidely Whiplash stash can also be potentially costly once you get sued by the person in the crowded elevator whose eye you just poke. Should men wear jewelry? Of course, if they play in a Godfather film or run a disreputable house in a music video. Necklaces, pendants, bracelets and rings with giant boulders are all stylish for a woman, but for a man it just makes him feel like he has too much money and too little taste. As for all that clanking and clanking of gold chains and silver bracelets, it creates a noise nuisance during early morning mass.

Yet of all the fashion mistakes a man can make in his lifetime, the saddest, most desolate, and most pitiful adventure is his decision to don the most questionable item in his wardrobe. dress, the muscular shirt. In a sane world, the sale of muscle shirts would be reserved for men who have earned the right to wear them. These dedicated souls spend hours every day struggling with gym equipment to build the kind of physique that deserves to be flaunted and admired. Sadly, 99.98% of muscle shirts are worn by men who either never adhered to a strict workout regimen or, more tragically, did so long, long ago and now wear muscle shirts. in the terrible hope of keeping the distance alive. remembering that their bodies didn’t look like a deflated beach ball.