Class of 2022: Alexander Sausen’s paintings incorporate his fascination with fashion – VCU News
By Leïla Ugincius
When Alexander Sausen graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts with a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising in 2019, he knew he would come back.
At the time, he majored in fashion to support a career in luxury retail. But, Sausen said, painting has always been a “crucial” part of his life.
“My Nana is a sculptor and painter, so I grew up with art in school and outside, often painting with my Nana on visits,” he said. “The biggest moment painting really changed for me was seeing a Fragonard/Van Dyck/Gainsborough exhibit at the Seattle Art Museum in high school, and that was around the time I was doing a lot of research on De Kooning, Cecily Brown and Kandinski The search for these wildly different forms of painting simultaneously fueled many ideas, some of these ideas still percolating through my head now.
“Having already taken art foundation courses and a few additional courses in painting and art history, I remember thinking when I graduated that I would go back to school to paint. when I can,” he said.
When Sausen lost his job at Nordstrom’s buying office a few months after COVID hit, he knew the time was right to get back to school. “I got my job back a bit later, and luckily virtual work made both school and work possible,” he said.
Now, the 25-year-old is set to receive his second degree – a BFA in painting and printmaking – from VCU School of the Arts this semester.
Fashion always has its place in Sausen’s work.
“Some of my paintings incorporate fabric into the paint, and I’m currently working on a series of unstretched double-sided paintings where each side complements the other,” he said. “In the future I will probably switch to working on translucent fabrics instead of canvas so that each side can directly influence the other. In this case, fashion is more of a means to an end through surface and material.
Sometimes, he says, the fashionable references in his paintings are unconscious.
After all, Sausen spent much of his childhood designing dresses, trying to imitate the structures and movements of fabrics he saw on the catwalks of Christian Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent and Elie Saab. he declared. “I’m sure these gestures are reflected in my work now. Other paintings are more about depicting embroidery, embellishment, fabric drapery, fashion design, and jewelry design through painting.
During COVID, he created a painting to channel his anxiety into something productive that celebrates many of his childhood interests, including fashion. Entitled “Grisha“, the piece took a full year to create. He used the smallest brush he could find to achieve densely intricate details of ball gown embroidery, textile prints, lush gardens and architectural structures.
Sausen is one of the few recipients of the prestigious Virginia Museum of Fine Arts VMFA Fellowship. (Only 10% of the 1,400 scholarship recipients have won more than once.) The first was in 2017 in the mixed media category, and the second was earlier this year in painting.
“It’s such an honor to receive the scholarship along with a group of other outstanding artists, and it serves as an affirmation of my painting practice,” he said. “It also makes travel-based research possible, which is essential for the work I do now.”
Sausen is currently presenting an exhibition at Chrysler Art Museum Perry Glass Studio in Norfolk. Running through December 4, “Where The Pollen Flies” covers his most recent work and includes a sculpture that the museum’s glass studio team created for a live audience in response to the paintings.
“I had my senior show at Perry Glass Studio in 2015 before I graduated from Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk, so I was looking for an opportunity to exhibit there again. It’s come full circle and it was important for me to get back to where my VCU Arts journey began,” he said. “This exhibition is the culmination of many thoughts, processes, questions, issues and realizations that I have had since returning to school for a second degree in painting and printmaking.”
After graduation, Sausen plans to spend a few months in Canada – from where he can continue to work remotely – before traveling to Europe for painting research. After that, he plans to move to Seattle or New York, wherever work takes him.
“I’m really excited about some of the ideas and questions that have come up in my work, so a lot of time will be spent painting, reading and writing – mostly about painting,” he said . “I have a whole stack of books that I will have time to read after graduation: Wilkie Collins’ ‘The Woman in White’, Machiavelli’s ‘The Prince’, Jack’s ‘Notes from the Woodshed’. Whitten, Philip Guston’s ‘I Paint What I Want to See’, MOMA’s ‘Matisse-The Red Studio’, and all I can find on Hegel’s and Kant’s beliefs about darkness. There is so much to read and discover!
