The best Black Friday fashion deals to elevate your 2022 wardrobe

Black Friday is still a few days away, but plenty of deals are already live and ready to shop. We’ve sifted through them to bring you the best-selling and mark-down products worth buying, whether you’re looking for a comfy sweater or a pair of trainers.

Clothing Deals

Comfortable sweatshirts for men and women

Outside Voices CloudKnit Slim Track Pants

Outside Voices CloudKnit Track Pants

The Outdoor Voices collection is packed with performance sportswear that’s perfect for hiking, biking, running, fitness class, and virtually any other activity you can think of, including running errands or lounging, which is what these ultra-soft sweatshirts are made. Available in styles for men and for women, the pants have a slim fit, drawstring adjustable waist and pockets. They are part of the brand’s Black Friday salesoffering 30% off sitewide and up to 70% off select styles.

Cashmere hoodie

Naadam Deluxe Cashmere Fisherman Hoodie Use code BLACKFRIDAY40 for 40% off.

Naadam is known for its cozy cashmere essentials, including this fisherman style ribbed hoodie for men. It’s made from 100% Mongolian cashmere, which is breathable and wrinkle-resistant, making it a great choice to wear over a t-shirt or button-down shirt. Right now you can tag the jersey for 40% off with code BLACKFRIDAY40.

Waterproof jacket

The north face Alta Vista Jacket – Men

If you are looking for a new rain jacket, this version of The North Face is an excellent choice. It has a water-repellent finish and zipped vents to keep you cool. Side hem adjustments and adjustable cuffs also help keep water out. It’s currently available in seven colors from REI, and prices are as low as $96, depending on which color you choose. It should be noted that the style has been discontinued, so this is a last chance offer. And be sure to check REI offers page for more sales on outdoor apparel and gear.

Cozy throw

J-Crew Mid-weight regenerating cotton flannel work shirt Use code SHOPEARLY for 50% off.

A flannel shirt is a fall and winter wardrobe staple, and this one 100% cotton from J.Crew is a solid choice. It has a traditional fit with plenty of room in the body and sleeves, making it a great option for layering. It’s currently 50% off for Black Friday with code SHOPEARLY.

Office-ready pants

This pant come style recommended by experts as a must-have in the workwear wardrobe. Business casual pants are made from a stretchy blend of cotton, nylon and elastane, offering a refined look with plenty of comfort. In addition, the flared cut is trendy. The pair is 30% off right now.

Trendy sweater

Everlane Smocked lace-up sweater

Everlane is known for its smartly designed style essentials, from well-tailored denim to everyday white tees. This smocked lace-up sweater is a modern take on the classic sweater with a U-neckline, slightly oversized boxy fit and bold color options. The wool and cotton sweater is currently on sale for as little as $49 (that’s a 65% discount), depending on the color you choose.

Corduroy overlay piece

Huckberry offers a wide variety of men’s wardrobe staples, including this versatile corduroy shirt. You can throw the 100% cotton top over a t-shirt on warmer days or button it up and wear it under a jacket on colder days. Get 20% off the shirt when you shop now (that’s $40 off).

Luxury vest

Luyna Cozy cotton and silk button-up cardigan

You’ll want to make yourself comfortable in this cotton, nylon and silk cardigan from stylish lounge brand Lunya, known for its luxury nightwear, all winter long. With an oversized fit and lightweight yet warm knit, it’s a stylish, loose-fitting option over loungewear and dressier outfits. It’s available in brown and navy, and both colors are 20% off for Black Friday.

Shoe Deals

Comfortable moccasins

Madewell Bradley loafers Use code OHJOY for 40% off.

Madewell is offering 40% off their entire collection of elevated basics when you use code OHJOY at checkout, including these loafers with notched soles whom we recently named one of the the best pairs of shoes for standing all day. With thick (but not heavy) rubber soles and cushioned insoles, they offer both comfort and style, and now you can pick them up for $63 less.

Versatile sneakers

You can’t go wrong with a pair of Stan Smith sneakers. Classic lace-up shoes have cushioned insoles for added comfort; moreover, this version is made of recycled materials. Pair them with everything from jeans and a t-shirt to pants and a blazer. Four colors are on sale at Nordström 50% off right now, but some sizes are out of stock.

Handbag Deals

Versatile handbags

Behno has a variety of stylish, well-constructed leather handbags, including these convertible options that you can wear in multiple ways. Both the Tilda saddle bagi.e. 45% reduction, and the Ari convertibleat 20% off, have adjustable straps so you can wear them over your shoulder or across your body.