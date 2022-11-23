Fashion
Cousins Emaleigh Dunn, Quinn DiBucci is making her mark in the fashion world
BY SHERI TRUSTY
Marblehead residents passing through the Fremont Walmart may recognize a familiar face in the advertisements. Quinn DiBucci, a sixth grade student from Danbury, is featured on a Justice brand clothing advert in an aisle near the girls’ clothing section.
Quinn got her start in modeling thanks to her cousin, Emaleigh Dunn, a graduate of Port Clinton High School in 2012, who works as an assistant technical designer for Justice in Columbus.
Justice sells products exclusively on the Justice and Walmart websites and in Walmart stores. Quinnis’ photos can be found on every website and in some stores.
We were able to open our own in-house photo studio, which opened up lots of filming opportunities for our website and Walmart’s website, Dunn said. We were told to look for girls to model. I told them I had the cutest little cousin and showed her to all my co-workers.
Quinn was hired for her first Justice shoot in January. She modeled around 30 outfits during the eight-hour shoot.
She was very scared because the other two girls on the set came from modeling agencies, her father, Aaron DiBucci, said. I told him to be yourself.
The photographers walked Quinn through the stages of filming.
I was excited and scared because the other girls had already done it, Quinn said. But the longer I was there, the more comfortable I felt.
Quinn did so well that she was asked to return for another shoot in the spring.
After the first shoot, the ladies told her she was doing as well as, if not better than, the agency girls, Aaron said. They said they wanted her back. It was an uplifting moment for her.
Prior to filming, Quinn’s makeup and hair were professionally styled in the Justice studio.
It was fun. Sometimes I have to choose my hairstyles. I chose braids once and curled the hair with braids, she said.
Quinn has modeled a variety of clothes, including sportswear, ballet outfits, and sundresses.
She’s all over the Justice website, Dunn said.
Dunn enjoys working for Justice in Columbus, where his duties include making sure clothes fit properly and overseeing the overall silhouettes of each of the garments.
She is happy to work in the fashion industry a few hours drive from her family in Port Clinton.
Columbus is the third-largest fashion hub in the United States, after New York and Los Angeles, Dunn said. Columbus was a natural fit for me. It’s close to home, and I can still be in the industry I want to be in.
