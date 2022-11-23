Jessica Chastain shines in a low-cut green dress and fishnets on ‘Jimmy Fallon’





Jessica Chastain stopped The show tonight this week and stunned in a sultry, form-fitting green mini dress with fishnet tights. The Oscar-winning actress, 45, opted for a grungy look and flaunted her petite waist and long, toned legs with the help of the thigh-skimming hem of her dress. The Tammy Faye’s eyes This alum mini dress is from Dsquared’s Resort 2023 collection and features dramatic puff shoulders, short sleeves, a belted and cinched waist, patterned ruching and a plunging neckline. Jessica Chastain shows off her curves in a plunging green mini dress The show tonight The style icon not only added fishnets to her jaw-dropping ensemble, but also chic Aquazzura “Love” pumps as she stopped by the New York late night talk show. While sitting down with host Jimmy Fallon, 48, Chastain discussed returning to Broadway for the play A dolls househis goal of portraying a James Bond villain and his experience working with Michael Shannon on George and Tammie. The good nurse The star wore her signature long red tresses for her appearance on the show, parting them down the middle and styling her locks in sleek, loose waves. For her makeup, Scenes from a wedding The actress opted for a minimalist look that showcased her natural beauty, with a subtle black liner, mascara, a glossy pink blush on her cheekbones and a glossy pink lip to top it all off. READ MORE: Jessica Chastain just proved that the Peek-A-Boo trend isn’t going anywhere. She looks amazing! Fan reactions Chastain shared a video from his time The show tonight with her 4.8 million Instagram followers, posting a clip of her playing the “Password” game. Naturally, fans headed to her comments section to not only laugh with Chastain’s hilarious acting and attempt, but also to give some hype to her outfit and style. “Wow I love the dress! Perfect fit. Beautiful!” one fan wrote while another user added, “you look so pretty, it’s unreal” and someone else replied, “beautiful dress, beautiful actress!” Other fans noticed how Chastain looked like the classic DC Comics character Poison Ivy with her red hair and green dress, with a comment: “She looks like Poison Ivy (and I say that as a compliment)” like someone. another replied, take her for Poison Ivy! and another wrote, “POISON IVY VIBES!!!” We definitely see it, and there’s no doubt that with Chastain’s acting skills, she could play that role if she ever wanted to. (Seriously, can’t you just imagine her next to Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Zo Kravitz’s Catwoman?)

