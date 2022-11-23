What Raf Simons means for fashion

On November 21, Belgian designer Raf Simons announced the closure of his eponymous brand on his otherwise deleted Instagram account. This end-of-century moment seems strange. Not a tragedy in the way Alexander McQueen’s death was felt or a drama in the way Helmut Lang and Jil Sander left their labels, but rather a fitting end to a brand from an exceptional designer who seemed more running out of ideas and left the brand on autopilot. Nonetheless, Simons remains one of the greatest menswear designers and will undoubtedly leave a mark on the history of fashion and youth culture, as no designer has had a greater impact by fusing the of them.

When Simons quietly presented its first collection in 1995, fashion and youth culture were not unfamiliar to each other, but neither were they symbiotic. There were designers who were clearly influenced by the rebellious spirit of rock music, from the great Vivienne Westwood to Simons’ predecessor Ann Demeulemeester, but these relationships were oblique. Simons literally mixed the messiness of youth with the squeaky cleanliness of luxury fashion.

He sewed post-punk badges onto thin merino wool sweaters and turned perfecto jackets into coats. He overturned the conventions of luxury fashion by taking it away from the conventional bourgeois and giving it to the young. He layered teenage angst and alienation in the form of Joy Division and New Order graphics onto army fishtail parkas and put them on the Parisian catwalk, defying the world to say that this is no was not fashionable. Simons has brought diverse subcultures from the dark, dank corners of the fashion universe to its center, from basement clubs to stardom, and in the process, created a die-hard fanbase like few others. creators had done it.

By 1999, Simons had already set the tone for the male figure, slimming and lengthening it as everyone fashioned baggy clothes that, overnight, began to look dated. It’s a silhouette that Hedi Slimane takes up and runs with, popularizes it a few years later at Dior Homme and changes the way men dress. And it was Simons’ success that undoubtedly encouraged Jun Takahashi of Undercover and Takahiro Miyashita of Number(N)ine and TheSoloist to put their own stamp on the sartorial counterculture.

Early Simons fans, including myself, were downright enraged. Finally, we had a designer who merged our obsessions with fashion and music. I hunted Simons designs at Barneys and New York independent boutiques Atelier and Seven with the fervor of a gold rush. When Simons was forced to skip a season in 2001 for financial reasons, I was in Europe for the first time; on the way from brussels to amsterdam, i stopped in antwerp, stuffed my backpack in a train station locker and headed to the flagship louis store, where i bought some pants from the capsule collection Simons specially designed for him.

I was not alone in my infatuation talking to many menswear insiders today and they will tell you how instrumental Simons has been in defining their style. It’s hard to overstate the impact Raf has had in taking high fashion and rooting it in ideas people in the real world can relate to, says Sam Lobban, executive vice president and general merchandise manager. , clothing and designers at Nordstrom. Whether it’s a fascination with subcultures, nightlife scenes, music, youth angst; the Raf Simons collections were not the only ones inspired by these concepts, but Raf was able to display these ideas in a new and unexpected, yet relatable way. It creates a world and draws you into clothes to live.

These early collections by Raf were so groundbreaking and moving that he blended utilitarian, preppy, couture, punk, music and art, says Jack Cassidy, accessories director at Selfridges. It is this mixture of all these different references that he has combined in an unprecedented way. I also love how Raf rotated each season from a minimal and refined approach with a nice color palette, a tailored suit and overcoat, to something more anarchic, youthful and streetwear, these collections are still so modern!

By the mid-2000s, Simons and like-minded fashion designers who hailed from the same corners of underground culture who fell in love with his work Willy Vanderperre and Olivier Rizzo in Antwerp, Corinne Day and Panos Yiapanis in London reigned supreme. the pages of the independent fashion press. It was the height of fashion’s anti-establishment, when the avant-garde seemed unstoppable, and the Simonss FW05 collection, A History of My World, was its number one hit.

And then things started to change. In May 2005, recognizing Simons’ influence on fashion, Prada appointed Simons to design Jil Sander. It seemed odd but not entirely unsuitable; Although Simons was never trained to design women’s clothing (or men’s for that matter – his degree is in industrial design), you could see how he could propel the minimalist aesthetic for which Sander was famous. Things got stranger when, in 2012, Simons got into designing Dior womenswear. To many it seemed unnatural and a misalignment of, well, pretty much everything his early work stood firmly against. Then came the disastrous Calvin Klein nomination in 2016. And while Simons jumped from one famous brand to another, basking in luxury, many former fans quietly moved on.

While there were flashes of brilliance in Simons’ own line, such as the FW14 collection with American artist Sterling Ruby, she never quite regained her esteem among her diehards. Meanwhile, thanks to A$AP Rocky (who dropped the Simons name in his hit Peso) and Kanye West (who wore early Simons models), a new generation of fans and the crazy resale prices of his early work marked a new era for Simons. – general acceptance. Repeats of his greatest hits followed, particularly in his SS18 collection which reused the infamous Joy Division and New Order graphics. His latest collections looked tired, the same goth and postpunk references that were energizing before looked outdated and ingenuous. A Rafs World story seemed to be coming to an end long before yesterday’s announcement.

The famous poet TS Eliot wrote: This is how the world ends, not with a bang but with a groan. And that seems true for Simons, who will rightly go down in fashion history as a singular talent, one who created an influential and celebrated world as a time when counterculture still had a place in the fashion.