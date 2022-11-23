How RealReal Authenticates Items

The trash bags apparently contained treasure. Comme des Garons, Maison Margiela, Helmut Lang and Jean Paul Gaultier were all on the labels of the stuffed clothes inside.

The 10 black plastic bags had arrived in September at a 500,000 square foot building in Perth Amboy, NJ, where RealReal, the luxury resale marketplace, operates one of four authentication centers. They had been sent by a salesperson who said the clothes were from a vintage store her aunt ran in Florida. After examining the contents of the bags, approximately 100 items of clothing in total, it was determined that the items of clothing were real and could sell second-hand for up to $100,000.

These are some of the best Gaultier pieces we’ve ever encountered, said Dominik Halas, master authenticator at RealReal, which specializes in vintage clothing, which the company defines as pieces that are at least 20 years old.

Mr. Halas, 29, is one of the youngest people assigned by RealReal to authenticate clothing, jewelry and other accessories. Previously a men’s merchandising manager and archival expert at the company, where he started working in 2017, he was asked to join the authentication team soon after he started reselling vintage clothing in 2019, the same year RealReal became a publicly traded company. (Its stock debuted on the Nasdaq at $20 a share; it is currently trading for less than $2.)