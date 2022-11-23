Fashion
How RealReal Authenticates Items
The trash bags apparently contained treasure. Comme des Garons, Maison Margiela, Helmut Lang and Jean Paul Gaultier were all on the labels of the stuffed clothes inside.
The 10 black plastic bags had arrived in September at a 500,000 square foot building in Perth Amboy, NJ, where RealReal, the luxury resale marketplace, operates one of four authentication centers. They had been sent by a salesperson who said the clothes were from a vintage store her aunt ran in Florida. After examining the contents of the bags, approximately 100 items of clothing in total, it was determined that the items of clothing were real and could sell second-hand for up to $100,000.
These are some of the best Gaultier pieces we’ve ever encountered, said Dominik Halas, master authenticator at RealReal, which specializes in vintage clothing, which the company defines as pieces that are at least 20 years old.
Mr. Halas, 29, is one of the youngest people assigned by RealReal to authenticate clothing, jewelry and other accessories. Previously a men’s merchandising manager and archival expert at the company, where he started working in 2017, he was asked to join the authentication team soon after he started reselling vintage clothing in 2019, the same year RealReal became a publicly traded company. (Its stock debuted on the Nasdaq at $20 a share; it is currently trading for less than $2.)
We needed the right experts, said Rachel Vaisman, its vice president of merchandising operations. Although RealReal has offered vintage handbags since its debut in 2011, vintage clothing required a specialized expert with deep knowledge and passion, she added.
A passion for (vintage) fashion
At the Perth Amboy Authentication Center, clothes racks are arranged in rows that seem longer than city blocks. On a Monday earlier this month, Mr Halas was working on pieces of the shipment of 10 bin bags that had arrived weeks earlier. The garments, mostly dating from the late 1980s to early 2000s, included a black and white double-breasted Jean Paul Gaultier jacket lined with fabric depicting a male torso. The jacket was part of the designers’ fall 1992 collection, which debuted before Mr. Halas was born.
Another piece snatched from the trash bags: the iconic Margiela tattoo top from the Spring 1994 collection, which Halas said paid homage to a former coin introduced in 1989. It’s transparent and tight, and the tattoo impression resonates with the audience, he said. They look so fashionably relevant now, that’s why they retain their value. Mr. Halas added that the top probably sold for a few hundred dollars when it debuted; RealReal listed him at $7,000.
Many factors determine the price of RealReals. Condition is taken into account, as well as whether a piece has ever been worn by a celebrity or featured in a museum exhibit. Fees paid to sellers vary depending on factors such as selling price and type of item.
Mr Halas said there had been interest lately in Romeo Gigli’s clothes; especially pieces from the early 1990s, when a young Alexander McQueen worked for the brand before launching his own line. His great work and people really pay attention to the McQueen seasons, he said. Other brands that have become more coveted in recent years are French brand Marithe and Francois Girbaud and Japanese line Matsuda, he added.
Born in Slovakia, Mr. Halas moved with his family to Montclair, NJ in 1997 when he was 4 years old. 2007 article on designer Helmut Lang in T: The New York Times Style Magazine.
As a student at Montclair High School, he started a fashion club and learned about the vintage fashion industry by working at Speakeasy Vintage, a boutique in Montclair that is now closed.
Mr. Halas started buying and reselling second-hand clothes online as a teenager. If I had $100 to invest, I would buy something on Japanese eBay and resell it on the US site for $300, he said. After graduating from Brown University, where he studied art history and architecture, he worked in showrooms, including Goods and Services in New York, then consulted Helmut Lang before to join RealReal.
Along the way, Mr. Halas amassed his own fashion archive, which now contains some 500 pieces stored at his home in Jersey City, NJ, his parents’ home in Montclair, and his brothers’ dorm at Bard College. A significant portion of my net worth is in clothes, so hopefully it pays off, he said of his collection, which includes men’s and women’s wear from designers like Yohji Yamamoto and Helmut Lang. Hedi Slimane is another favorite, especially his pieces for Dior Hommes’ fall 2003 collection.
In addition to clothing, Mr. Halas also collects old lookbooks, which he and other RealReal Authenticators use for research.
Eliminate counterfeits
When asked how often he sees a fake item, Mr Hals looked visibly uncomfortable and glanced at Mrs Vaisman, his boss, before responding. Several times a day I see coins that could not be authenticated, he says. I’ve come across knockoffs that are now made to look like 80s or 90s clothes.
All items sent to the company are rated from one to five based on the likelihood of a part being counterfeit. At the bottom of the scale, Mr. Hals said, would be a pair of contemporary designer jeans, as the resale value would not exceed the cost of producing a fake pair. At the highest end: bags with labels that say Chanel, Gucci or Louis Vuitton, which are often counterfeit. Along with the bags, authenticators are aided by proprietary patent-pending software called Vision, which catalogs photos of authentic styles that can be used for reference.
This is how we scale the Dominiks of the world, Ms Vaisman said.
The hardest things to judge are reserved for master authenticators like Mr. Hals. Looking at a black Yohji Yamamoto coat, he paid close attention to the tags, which noted the size of the coat with a number, a detail that meant the piece had been introduced after the spring 2000 collection (before that, he explained). he, the sizes were noted with letters). The labels also used a serif font, a detail which Hals said indicated the coat belonged to a pre-2010 collection. The coat’s two-pull YKK zipper was a common feature of the label pieces, he added.
I know it matches the collection, said Hals, who ultimately determined the coat belonged to the fall 2002 collection.
More suspicious was a sweater with a Louis Vuitton tag. Like other pieces from the brand’s fall 2018 collection, it featured a graphic that read peace and love. But closer inspection revealed the seams on the garments weren’t perfectly aligned and its tag was thicker than those on other Vuitton pieces. The label also stated that it contained vicuna wool, which is very fine. Mr Hals said he could tell by touching the sweater that it was too coarse to contain the fabric, so he judged the garment fake.
Most sellers are notified when RealReal cannot authenticate an item. Suspicious parts sent unknowingly are returned. We have a three-step policy, Ms Vaisman said. Be sure to let the sender know why we cannot accept the item. When authenticators suspect obvious fraudulent intent, we sequester the object and destroy it, and work with law enforcement, she added.
If customers think something they’re buying from the company isn’t genuine, Ms. Vaisman said, well, always take it back and have it reviewed by an expert.
Watching Mr. Hals in action suggested his job isn’t exactly science. Determining the authenticity of certain garments, for example a Louis Vuitton sweater or a light blue nylon jacket with a Prada logo, can sometimes be more than an art.
The quality of the material baffles me, he said, handling the nylon jacket. I feel like I’m in authentic Prada ready-to-wear every day and the best way to put it is that it doesn’t seem expensive enough.
