The intersection of fashion, technology and material innovation by Asher Levine





Residence Lady Gaga Enigma Asher Levine Studio Asher Levine is an interdisciplinary designer interested in fashion, biology and engineering sciences. He is also the founder of AL Studio, a company that focuses on fashion and science, implementing 3D printing devices, lighting technologies and innovative techniques. Natural geometries are the foundation of Asher Levines’ design philosophy. Asher is known for its cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, and mad scientist meets aesthetic elegance. A.L. Studio works in three different departments: fashion and construction, i.e. all sewing and cutting and fabrics; sculpture workshop, die casting, new materials, all different types of polymers, plastics and metal plating; technology department where it’s all our hardware, software, LEDs, motors. Spring/Summer 2012 Spring/Summer 2012 At a young age, Asher received various successes in her career, from Womenswear Rising Star Award to Fashion Group International to Forbes 30 under 30 (Art and Style). He has also been invited to various museums to exhibit his work, such as the MoMA (Items: Is Fashion Modern?), the Fashion Institute of Technology (Fashion Underground: The World of Susanne Bartsch) and the Mode Binnale Arnhem (Fetishism in Fashion ). Also, he has worked with well-known names like Lady Gaga, Will.i.am, the Black Eyed Peas, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Sam Sparro, Beyonce, Rita Ora, etc. AL Studio designed Lady Gaga’s leather suit in the “Marry the Night” music video and Taylor Swift’s custom jumpsuit in the Bad Blood music video. In an interview, Asher said, “My story is that I like to imagine that I can be Dr. Frankenstein and create new skin types that mix different species. Because we have this natural fascination with exotic skins, in 2011 I was using exotic skins and then I was like, wait, wait. With all these new materials, we can invent the creature. We can make our chimera. We could take scales from reptiles and crustaceans and fuse them together. We can create completely new exotic skin types. So my niche is exotic high tech. Asher and her progressive design label are at the crossroads of fashion, technology and material innovation. Before 3D printing was famous, he designed the first pair of downloadable sunglasses. He specializes in the manipulation of leather and synthetic materials, as well as the incorporation of computer technology into fashion. His creations have been published in iD, Numro, Interview Magazine, LUomo Vogue, Vogue and Rolling Stone. Doja Cat by Asher Levine Vogue Doja Cat by Asher Levine Vogue Terrelli Genesis Pouch by Asher Levine Terrelli Genesis Pouch combines elementary lighting technology and modern form as a first-generation design accessory. The clutch, inspired by the ancient creature Dunkleosteus Terrelli, embodies the designer’s vision to reinvent humane and conscious alternatives to rare exotic fashion accessories. Asher collaborated with PhoneHalo, which develops hardware and software that converges mobile devices with the physical world, to create a neoprene rubber grenade bag with TrackR technology that syncs with your iPhone or Android app. Additionally, he was commissioned by Warner Brothers to bring Batman: Arkham Knight to life at San Diego Comic-Con for Batman’s 75th anniversary. motorcycle candy motorcycle candy motorcycle candy comes to life with custom light animations that dance, flicker and morph when you press the controls on the stick or open the mobile app. According to Asher Levine, “Candy Moto, the bubble gum biker goddess who dazzles a crowd wherever she goes. She is a combination of feminine lines, powerful shoulders and imbued with iridescent skin from another dimension. Asher continues to innovate and push the boundaries of design. Asher Levine will speak at Computational Design: NEXT 12 on December 10-11, 2022. Register for the program to learn about Asher Levine’s work and more!

