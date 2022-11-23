Starling shows off in Irish 82-66 win over Bowling Green – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Site





PDF box SOUTH PLIAGE, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball team (5-0) ended the five-game home season opener on a high, earning an 82-66 victory over Bowling Green (2-3) Tuesday night. The Fighting Irish finished the game 23-5, shooting 65.4% in the second half. Notre Dame freshman JJ Starling scored a career-high 23 points on a near-perfect night, 10-for-11 from the floor. He also added six rebounds and three assists. Plus, he wasn’t the only freshman to shine tonight, as Ven-Allen Lubin produced a career-high 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting, plus four boards and two assists. a career night for JJ Starling#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/QycxFwjvaE — Notre Dame Men’s Basketball (@NDmbb) November 23, 2022 Nate Laszewski notched his second 20-plus goal effort of the season and eighth of his career with 22 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He was also 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Dane Goodwin recorded his fourth straight double-digit game with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, plus six rebounds. How did it happen JJ Starling showed his athleticism early – in a 14-second stretch, the rookie recorded a jumper in the paint, then stole the ball after the inbounds pass and made a driving layup for a quick four-pointer . Freshman fellow Ven-Allen Lubin had fun and then scored four quick points and the duo took 10 of the team’s 20 points in the 11:09 media timeout. The Irish later led 37-31 with 2:57 remaining until halftime and that’s when Bowling Green launched a 9-2 run to take the lead. However, Notre Dame took the lead with 1.4 seconds on the clock when Laszewski buried a three to give the home side a boost and a 42-40 halftime lead. In the end, the first half featured nine lead changes and a draw, despite the Irish leading for more than 16 minutes into the half. Lubin had already reached a career-high 10 points halfway through, and with Starling, combined for 19 points. Yet it was Laszewski again who led the Irish attack, leading with 17 points, including a 3-for-5 mark from three. Tied 46 at 17:50, the Fighting Irish went on fire with a 7-0 run spanning 62 seconds (four points from Starling and a Wertz three), forcing a timeout from Bowling Green. In fact, the Irish recorded a streak in which they hit eight of their next nine shots to take a 59-54 advantage at 13:59. However, the scorching Irish calmed down and suffered a 3:23 drought that put the Falcons ahead at 61-59. It was freshman Starling who put Notre Dame back on track, coming down the lane in back-to-back games to score four in a row. Then the New York native followed it up defensively with a block. The Irish fed on the energy and recorded a 23-5 run in the final 10 minutes to close the game on a high. All five starters contributed to the 23 points – Starling (8 points), Goodwin (4 points), Laszewski (5 points), Wertz (2 points) and Ryan (4 points). Next The Irish hit the road for the first time this season with a neutral site contest in New York at UBS Arena this Friday at 4 p.m. ET against St. Bonaventure. — N/A

