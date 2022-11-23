Does Ottawa have fashion? Yes, and the community says it’s growing

CBC Ottawa’s Creator Network is a place where young digital storytellers from diverse backgrounds can produce original video content to broadcast on CBC and tell stories through their own lens.

Decades old Doc Marten boots. A soft flannel shirt from the hippie era. 80s style graphic tees.

The clothes may be old, but for the most part, shoppers aren’t at Ottawa’s Fly Market, a pop-up vintage clothing sale that brings together savvy, mostly 20-30-year-old shoppers on the lookout for… used and designer items. months, in what is called a “melting pot” of sellers and buyers.

Does Ottawa have fashion? Creators Jacob Racco and John Balser teamed up with videographer Ben Telford to find out. (Ben Telford)

No more ‘beige’, ‘vanilla’ Ottawa

Jacob Sparks, who co-founded the event three years ago, says it reflects an explosion he sees in Ottawa’s style community.

All kinds of vintage and one-of-a-kind clothes are on sale at Fly Market pop-up events. (Ben Telford)

“It’s definitely grown massively. From when I was in high school many years ago (I won’t be specific) to now, the fashion scene in Ottawa has probably exploded up to 10 times the size” , did he declare.

Specifically, he thinks it’s the young people who are helping to change the city’s old reputation as ‘vanilla’ and ‘beige’, adding provocatively: ‘Kids really have style and older people have to catch up. »

Gwen Madiba is more diplomatic about the clothing taste of this city.

“We’re more laid back in Ottawa, we’re cool. I mean, we get stressed sometimes with government and stuff, it’s always more like a working city,” said the model and designer, also known as a human rights advocate and speaker and the founder of Equal Chance.

“What I love about Ottawa is that it’s so diverse,” she added. “You can’t really name it, because everyone’s so different. Everyone’s on such a different vibe.”

Gwen Madiba says she launched a new label called Sponsored by God during the pandemic because she wanted to showcase the diversity of Ottawa’s fashion community. (Submitted by Gwen Madiba)

Madiba, who has been a model since childhood and has hosted many fashion events, launched a new clothing brand called Sponsored by God in October 2020.

Her clothes have since been scavenged by Beyonc’s stylist and the LL Cool J team. But she says it’s seeing people like her walking the streets of Ottawa wearing her trench coats and sweatshirts that makes her motivates.

She says that after being rejected as a model at 12 because she’s black, she’s determined to branch out into the fashion world.

“Everybody’s fashionable, everybody’s part of fashion, everybody’s fashionable. But also our city, Ottawa is fashionable,” she explained.

“We need to learn to celebrate each other and also celebrate our own local artists.”

Gwen Madiba says she organizes events like the “I am fashion” show pictured here to make the world of fashion accessible to everyone. For her, “Ottawa has always had its own sense of fashion, as every city does. And that’s what’s beautiful. And that’s what makes us unique. (Submitted by Gwen Madiba)

Support for young fashion designers

It’s something Chris Afolabi would like to see more of. Ten years ago, he launched a streetwear brand called Severe Nature, based in Ottawa and Nigeria.

In his interview for this CBC Ottawa Creator Network piece, Chris Afolabi of streetwear brand Severe Nature says he’d like to see more support for young creatives in Ottawa’s fashion community to put it on the map. (Ben Telford)

He says it can be difficult to find buyers in a city that consolidates for half the year. He also argues that there could be more support for young designers in Ottawa and Canada in general, so this place is known for its own style.

Jessica Wong is a freelance designer for Severe Nature, a brand based in Ottawa and Nigeria. (Ben Telford)

“I think some people will say ‘Ottawa has no fashion.’ I like to say Ottawa is in fashion, but we’re just trying to find the perfect direction for it,” he said.