Is Alessandro Michele leaving Gucci?





A major change is potentially coming for Gucci – fashion insiders say Alessandro Michele, the house’s creative director since 2015, could leave the fashion label. According WWD, Gucci will release an official statement on this as early as Wednesday, while the brand is not responding to requests for comment at this time. The source close to the luxury house said the creative director “was asked to initiate a strong design change”, which he was unable to do. Another source close to the situation shared with the outlet that Kering Chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault was considering bringing a “change of pace” to the brand. Little information is available at the time of writing. Michele, who first joined Gucci in 2015, has brought major changes to the fashion house and the wider industry throughout her time. The designer has blurred the lines between menswear and womenswear, combining the two in mixed shows in 2017 until this year, announcing last month that Gucci would unbundle its presentations and return to the menswear week schedule . Under Michele’s leadership, Gucci, which turns 100 in 2021, has showcased major projects such as a “Hacker Project” with Balenciaga as well as a collaboration with adidas earlier this year. For her latest show, Michele featured identical twins on the catwalk wearing her signature fluid style. If confirmed, it wouldn’t be the first major change Kering has made to its brands in recent years. Just a year ago, the conglomerate parted ways with Daniel Lee after the designer transformed Bottega Veneta, replacing him with Matthieu Blazy instead. WWD further noted that Michele never traveled to Seoul for Gucci’s “Cosmogony” rehearsal show originally scheduled for November 1, which was canceled at the last minute due to a tragic incident in the Itaewon district. of the city, where more than 150 people were killed by a wave of mobs. . The news is said to arrive ahead of Milan Men’s Fashion Week scheduled for January 2023. Stay tuned for more on Alessandro Michele’s potential departure from Gucci.

