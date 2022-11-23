A fashion show raises funds for FUEL





Fundraising and fashion recently joined forces at Tiger Lily Boutiques’ annual fall fashion show to benefit the FUEL program. The fashion show, a recurring event for nearly a decade, is held annually to raise funds for the FUEL program, which helps alleviate student hunger in the Warren County school system. While students receive a free lunch at school, they often face food insecurity when school is not in session, such as during weekends and extended breaks. FUEL packs bags of food that students can take home during these times with the goal of filling the gap until the student returns to school. With the main concourse of the First National Banks as a backdrop, the fashion show featured fifteen models showcasing the latest fall fashion trends, while attendees were treated to time to socialize and savor delicious dishes. Appetizers and elegant desserts were provided by students from the WCHS Culinary Program, while budding entrepreneurs Abram Stinson and Ella Colvard brought their own creations for visitors to peruse during the show. The afternoon was absolutely beautiful. It was a lot of good times together and fun to see all the fashions for the upcoming season, all to raise money for such a good cause, organizer Kari Burnett said of the success of the event. We had a great turnout and we were all thrilled that so many people showed up to support the FUEL program. This year’s event was a resounding success and raised approximately $1,800 for the FUEL program, which is enough to provide approximately 90 FUEL bags to students. I want to thank First National Bank for partnering with us and our talented vendors, Burnett said. We can’t wait to see everyone next year, and we hope to make the Fall Fashion Show even bigger and better.

