15 Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Holiday Events
Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 22, 2022, but are subject to change.
You haven’t prepared your holiday outfits yet? You’re lucky! With Black Friday on the horizon and so many early deals already up for grabs, you can sort through all your dinner and party looks without breaking the bank.
Amazon dropped a slew of discounts recently, and if you’re eager to shop right now, check out the early deals that were obsessed with below!
Dresses
Our absolute favourite:It’s easy to slip into a cozy fleece dress, like this one from Marc New York, and then style it for a variety of holiday events! Whether you want to pair it with trainers or dressier boots, it will look great. It may have a more casual feel, but you can definitely find ways to make it more stylish and upscale!
More Deals on Dresses We Love:
- The neckline on this ASTR the Label Mini Dress is unique because it has both long sleeves and a fun and different halter detail originally $98, now $51!
- Family dinners often don’t require anything fancy, and a rib-knit scoop dress like this one from Daily Ritual is great originally $29, now $16!
- This little sweater dress by BB DAKOTA has a bit of a sporty vibe, but with the right accessories it can look very classy originally $89, now $38!
- If you want to dress up for a holiday event, this afternoon in DKNY chiffon is perfect, and it comes in fabulously festive hues originally $134, now $62!
Sweaters
Our absolute favourite:We don’t think we’ve seen a sweater as flowy as this! The dropped shoulders, looser fit and wide sleeves are perfect for any type of high waisted bottoms or skirts. We imagine that wearing this sweater will be much more exciting than a standard crewneck!
More deals on sweaters we love:
Pants and skirts
Our absolute favourite:Faux leather pants are our go-to for winter, especially if we’re dressing up, we love this jogger version from BLANKNYC! They take what is normally quite casual clothing and take it to the next level.
More deals on bottoms we love:
- A simple denim A-line miniskirt, like this one from American Apparelis still a solid base to create an outfit for any occasion originally $58, now $46!
- Sweater skirts, like this one from Daily Ritualare another great option for the holidays and winter season as a whole originally $30, now $15!
- The printing on these AG Adriano Goldschmied ankle skinny pants is interesting, and they will look fierce with any number of sweaters and tops originally $225, now $108!
- Jeans always look divine, but this pair of BLANKNYC has a flattering paperbag style waist originally $98, now $50!
