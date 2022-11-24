Layer! First Frost Fashion Finds – The Quadrangle

Student Tala Basmouk shows off one of her outfits for the cooler weather.TALA BASMOUK/COURTESY

Courtesy of Tala Basmouk

By Grace Cardinal, Personal editor

With the first snowfall on the way, Manhattan College students brace themselves for the chill blowing through the air. This winter is bringing back some trends from the past, and students Tala Bosmouk, Alicia Camargo and Jasmine Montenegro share their tips for balancing style and practicality during the colder months.

Tala Bosmouk, sophomore, psychology major

Q: How do you balance style and function in winter?

A: It’s very bipolar, the weather. In the morning, it was cold and then we had sun. I’m not a jacket person. I don’t like to wear jackets. I prefer to be cold.

Q: What’s your favorite winter layering piece?

A: I have this turtleneck. It is ribbed, it is a nude color. It goes with everything. So when it’s really cold, I wear it under things.

Q: Where do you tend to buy your winter clothes?

A: I really like Zara, I like Garage. Whatever the trend, I would say there.

Q: Where/who do you get your outfit inspiration from?

A: My older sister. I would definitely say her. She’s like an old soul, so she dresses not very modern. I try to add what’s trending now with her style.

Q: What trends have you noticed this winter?

A: I would say the bell pants. I think that’s what they’re called, like the very wide ones. These are coming back and I’ve seen them more. I actually just bought a pair!

Alicia Camargo, junior, computer information and data analysis

Q: How do you balance style and function in winter?

A: In New York, one of the things I think about is the fact that you’re going to walk around the city and it’s going to be cold. But then when you walk in somewhere, let’s say you walk into the store, you’re going to be hot. For example my coats, I try to make the top layer the really warm layer and then the bottom layers. I try to make them where they’re not super bulky, they’re just comfortable and still cozy.

Q: What’s your favorite winter layering piece?

A: My favorite winter layering piece is actually a scarf. I like a scarf. I feel like a scarf can make or break your outfit. It can really elevate it. A scarf is definitely my favorite layering piece.

Q: Where do you tend to buy your winter clothes?

A: I tend to shop at Nordstrom, Zara or Topshop. These are my three.

Q: Where/who do you get your outfit inspiration from?

A: Actually, I’m inspired by my outfit from my sister. She is a fashion designer at Nordstrom. She can see all incoming looks. I can’t even tell you who I’ve used for fashion inspiration in the past. And it was she who inspired me. Now the tables have turned and I got my inspiration from her.

Q: What trends have you noticed this winter?

A: Fur. I noticed the fur. Now, I know that fur never completely goes out of style, but I think for a while it was something that people kind of stopped gravitating towards. I’ve seen a lot of furs making a comeback recently, especially coats which are wool coats with fur around the trim. That’s what I saw coming back.

Jasmine Montenegro, sophomore, psychology major

Q: How do you balance style and function in winter?

A: It’s so hard because I literally want to wear an electric blanket all the time. I think what I prefer are bigger jackets or colored jackets. Jackets that give pop. It’s cold and dreary so definitely things that are a bit oversized and give a little pop of color.

Q: What’s your favorite winter layering piece?

A: I would say a fur jacket or something really cozy.

Q: Where do you tend to buy your winter clothes?

A: Honestly, my mom’s closet. She has the best jackets. So does my family in general honestly because I have so many jackets over the years that they have kept. It’s my mother’s jacket that I wear now.

Q: Where/who do you get your outfit inspiration from?

A: Oh my God. It’s so cliché of me, but honestly, Pinterest. In the morning, I go to Pinterest and I’m like, Oh, what do I want to wear? Instagram too. I wouldn’t say anyone in particular. Everything I feel that day!

Q: What trends have you noticed this winter?

A: Leggings, I’ve definitely seen leggings.