Fashion
Layer! First Frost Fashion Finds – The Quadrangle
Student Tala Basmouk shows off one of her outfits for the cooler weather.TALA BASMOUK/COURTESY
Courtesy of Tala Basmouk
By Grace Cardinal, Personal editor
With the first snowfall on the way, Manhattan College students brace themselves for the chill blowing through the air. This winter is bringing back some trends from the past, and students Tala Bosmouk, Alicia Camargo and Jasmine Montenegro share their tips for balancing style and practicality during the colder months.
Tala Bosmouk, sophomore, psychology major
Q: How do you balance style and function in winter?
A: It’s very bipolar, the weather. In the morning, it was cold and then we had sun. I’m not a jacket person. I don’t like to wear jackets. I prefer to be cold.
Q: What’s your favorite winter layering piece?
A: I have this turtleneck. It is ribbed, it is a nude color. It goes with everything. So when it’s really cold, I wear it under things.
Q: Where do you tend to buy your winter clothes?
A: I really like Zara, I like Garage. Whatever the trend, I would say there.
Q: Where/who do you get your outfit inspiration from?
A: My older sister. I would definitely say her. She’s like an old soul, so she dresses not very modern. I try to add what’s trending now with her style.
Q: What trends have you noticed this winter?
A: I would say the bell pants. I think that’s what they’re called, like the very wide ones. These are coming back and I’ve seen them more. I actually just bought a pair!
Alicia Camargo, junior, computer information and data analysis
Q: How do you balance style and function in winter?
A: In New York, one of the things I think about is the fact that you’re going to walk around the city and it’s going to be cold. But then when you walk in somewhere, let’s say you walk into the store, you’re going to be hot. For example my coats, I try to make the top layer the really warm layer and then the bottom layers. I try to make them where they’re not super bulky, they’re just comfortable and still cozy.
Q: What’s your favorite winter layering piece?
A: My favorite winter layering piece is actually a scarf. I like a scarf. I feel like a scarf can make or break your outfit. It can really elevate it. A scarf is definitely my favorite layering piece.
Q: Where do you tend to buy your winter clothes?
A: I tend to shop at Nordstrom, Zara or Topshop. These are my three.
Q: Where/who do you get your outfit inspiration from?
A: Actually, I’m inspired by my outfit from my sister. She is a fashion designer at Nordstrom. She can see all incoming looks. I can’t even tell you who I’ve used for fashion inspiration in the past. And it was she who inspired me. Now the tables have turned and I got my inspiration from her.
Q: What trends have you noticed this winter?
A: Fur. I noticed the fur. Now, I know that fur never completely goes out of style, but I think for a while it was something that people kind of stopped gravitating towards. I’ve seen a lot of furs making a comeback recently, especially coats which are wool coats with fur around the trim. That’s what I saw coming back.
Jasmine Montenegro, sophomore, psychology major
Q: How do you balance style and function in winter?
A: It’s so hard because I literally want to wear an electric blanket all the time. I think what I prefer are bigger jackets or colored jackets. Jackets that give pop. It’s cold and dreary so definitely things that are a bit oversized and give a little pop of color.
Q: What’s your favorite winter layering piece?
A: I would say a fur jacket or something really cozy.
Q: Where do you tend to buy your winter clothes?
A: Honestly, my mom’s closet. She has the best jackets. So does my family in general honestly because I have so many jackets over the years that they have kept. It’s my mother’s jacket that I wear now.
Q: Where/who do you get your outfit inspiration from?
A: Oh my God. It’s so cliché of me, but honestly, Pinterest. In the morning, I go to Pinterest and I’m like, Oh, what do I want to wear? Instagram too. I wouldn’t say anyone in particular. Everything I feel that day!
Q: What trends have you noticed this winter?
A: Leggings, I’ve definitely seen leggings.
|
Sources
2/ https://mcquad.org/2022/11/23/layer-up-fashion-finds-from-the-first-frost/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Layer! First Frost Fashion Finds – The Quadrangle
- Google considering cutting 10,000 ‘underperforming’ workers: report
- YC-Backed Tanzanian Startup Ramani Raises $32M in Series A
- Shop 100+ Best Deals
- Trump’s hard day in court ends with a double defeat
- Google accidentally refunded some Stadia Pro customers
- Inside the strategy of a VC firm driving equity and diversity in health tech innovation
- Google layoffs: Google plans to lay off 10,000 employees after performance review: report
- Nexteer & Tactile Mobility Wins CES 2023 Innovation Award for Road Detection & Intuitive Early Warning Software
- Google Pixel 3 XL Back Cover Adhesive Attachment
- What is Google Analytics 4? You need it?Easy-to-read guide
- The “forgotten victims” of child sexual abuse.