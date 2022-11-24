Fashion
How can I get men to participate in our Thanksgiving table?
On Thanksgiving Day with my family, or whenever my husband and I have meals at our house, only the women help clean the dirty dishes from the table. I often ask that nobody help us, but people, I mean women, always do. I make sure my husband participates; our children are still too young. But it bothers me that my father, my brother and other husbands in our community (where most women work outside the home) still see cooking and cleaning as a woman’s job. I suppose you will tell me that I can only ask my husband to help me. Is there anything else I can do?
RACHEL
Well, you guessed wrong, Rachel! Before we get to your question, let me dispel the objections of men who take equal (or greater) responsibility for household chores and connoisseurs of etiquette who believe that no guest should ever lift a finger: it’s a big world. Many male partners cook and clean, and many guests are hard-wired to help, no matter how often hosts ask them not to.
Yet I have often witnessed the imbalance you describe, whether in cooking, cleaning or childcare. Women tend to work and lots of men sit and watch. I see no reason for you to be silent about the inequalities in your own home, even among guests who have chosen an Ozzie and Harriet model for their relationships.
Decades ago, my mother announced at our Thanksgiving table: In thanks for all the work women do, men will now clear the land. She and the other women remained seated, and the men got to work quite cheerfully, if I remember correctly. (If you prefer, tailor your request to people who haven’t helped cook.) It’s lighter than making speeches about gender roles, but it addresses the issue you’re raising and sets a great example for your young children.
When gifts become ungrateful
I have two nieces in their twenties. In recent years, the occasions for giving them gifts have multiplied: graduations, showers, weddings and the birth of a child. Neither is good at recognizing gifts, and that’s starting to annoy me. I used to ask (by SMS) if they received my gift, then they thank me. Rarely is there a chance to sit down and discuss the importance of gratitude. No suggestions?
AUNT
An observation: I have never received a letter from a young person complaining about the absence of a gift, but I am drowning under the emails of gift givers hurt or annoyed by the fact that the young recipients do not recognize the gifts themselves. To me, that argues for course correction (unless you like feeling bad).
Your nieces should thank you, of course, but I can’t make that happen. If they are indifferent to you and your gifts, or if your real relationship is with their parents or grandparents, as is often the case, stop giving. If you don’t feel close enough to your nieces to ask them directly what you want from them, stop too. Giving more freebies isn’t a solution, and you get nothing by complaining to third parties. Consider greeting cards if you can’t live without cold turkey.
Recover your right to advice
My wife thinks (rightly) that I give her too many useful tips on how to load the dishwasher, for example, or avoid grammatical errors. I try to stop. But lately she has started playing games on her phone when we socialize with other couples. She turns her body to hide what she’s doing, but it looks so rude! I restrained myself from saying anything, given our problem with advice, but can I say something this time?
HUSBAND
Let me see if I’m right: you’ve abused the route of useful advice, aka reviews, so much that you’re now enlisting advice columns to provide it for you. I agree that it’s rude to fiddle with phones while we socialize, but I think an endless stream of marital criticism is worse. (It can undermine your partner’s self-esteem.)
Wait until you’ve gone a full week without nitpicking your wife’s behavior from now on! then ask him to put his phone away at gatherings out of respect for your friends. Win-win!
Take this dog bag with you
While walking through my residential neighborhood with my sweet German Shepherd, is it okay to throw sealed bags of poop in other people’s garbage cans that are on the sidewalk waiting to be collected?
dog dad
This dog lover will tell you no. In my neighborhood, the garbage cans are owned by individuals. Some people may not mind you throwing in a poo bag, depending on your expertise in tying them, but it’s a pretty big overkill to dispose of feces on someone’s private property. other without permission.
Also, my waste company requests that we place all waste in large tied plastic bags. (Individual poop bags can leak or come loose and create a mess.) If there are no municipal trash cans on your walking route, take the poop bags home and dispose of them there.
For help with your predicament, send a question to [email protected], Philip Galanes on Facebook, or @SocialQPhilip on Twitter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/23/style/thanksgiving-dinner-etiquette.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How can I get men to participate in our Thanksgiving table?
- The Gold Coast is becoming a fulcrum for innovative sports technology
- Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes by State, According to a Google Search
- Fashion School Diary: FIT graduate designs capsule collection for Macy’s
- US corporations donated more than $8 million to Holocaust deniers’ midterm campaigns | 2022 US Midterm Elections
- A one-day-old baby among the dead in the attack on the hospital in Ukraine
- 13 resources tech leaders rely on to keep up with industry news
- Layer! First Frost Fashion Finds – The Quadrangle
- Google considering cutting 10,000 ‘underperforming’ workers: report
- YC-Backed Tanzanian Startup Ramani Raises $32M in Series A
- Shop 100+ Best Deals
- Trump’s hard day in court ends with a double defeat