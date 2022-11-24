How can I get men to participate in our Thanksgiving table?

Decades ago, my mother announced at our Thanksgiving table: In thanks for all the work women do, men will now clear the land. She and the other women remained seated, and the men got to work quite cheerfully, if I remember correctly. (If you prefer, tailor your request to people who haven’t helped cook.) It’s lighter than making speeches about gender roles, but it addresses the issue you’re raising and sets a great example for your young children.

When gifts become ungrateful

I have two nieces in their twenties. In recent years, the occasions for giving them gifts have multiplied: graduations, showers, weddings and the birth of a child. Neither is good at recognizing gifts, and that’s starting to annoy me. I used to ask (by SMS) if they received my gift, then they thank me. Rarely is there a chance to sit down and discuss the importance of gratitude. No suggestions?

AUNT

An observation: I have never received a letter from a young person complaining about the absence of a gift, but I am drowning under the emails of gift givers hurt or annoyed by the fact that the young recipients do not recognize the gifts themselves. To me, that argues for course correction (unless you like feeling bad).

Your nieces should thank you, of course, but I can’t make that happen. If they are indifferent to you and your gifts, or if your real relationship is with their parents or grandparents, as is often the case, stop giving. If you don’t feel close enough to your nieces to ask them directly what you want from them, stop too. Giving more freebies isn’t a solution, and you get nothing by complaining to third parties. Consider greeting cards if you can’t live without cold turkey.

Recover your right to advice

My wife thinks (rightly) that I give her too many useful tips on how to load the dishwasher, for example, or avoid grammatical errors. I try to stop. But lately she has started playing games on her phone when we socialize with other couples. She turns her body to hide what she’s doing, but it looks so rude! I restrained myself from saying anything, given our problem with advice, but can I say something this time?